Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Nov. 30
The Memphis Grizzlies have won back-to-back games heading into Sunday’s matchup on the road against the Sacramento Kings.
Sacramento is just 5-15 this season, and center Domantas Sabonis (knee) has been ruled out once again for this matchup.
So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Kings are underdogs at home, where they are just 3-6 so far this season.
Memphis has won games against the Los Angeles Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks and Kings over their last five, moving closer to .500 in the 2025-26 season.
Can they win a third in a row on Sunday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies -2.5 (-118)
- Kings +2.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -142
- Kings: +120
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBC Sports California
- Grizzlies record: 8-12
- Kings record: 5-15
Grizzlies vs. Kings Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Javon Small – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Kings Injury Report
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Dylan Caldwell – out
- Domantas Sabonis – out
- Dennis Schroder – questionable
- Isaiah Stevens – out
Grizzlies vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets
Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
- Malik Monk OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-113)
This season, Monk is shooting 41.6 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers per game. The Kings guard has 10 games with multiple made shots from 3, and he has a favorable matchup to build on that on Sunday.
Memphis ranks just 26th in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers made per game and 23rd in opponent 3-point percentage. Monk and the Kings should be able to fire away from deep, and the former lottery pick has cleared this number in two of his last three games.
Grizzlies vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
The Kings are impossible to trust right now, as they lost to the Utah Jazz on Friday and rank 28th in the NBA in net rating (-10.6) this season.
Meanwhile, the Grizzlies blew out the Kings (in Memphis) by 41 points back on Nov. 20 and are one of the hotter teams in the league over their last five games.
They won’t have Ja Morant, Ty Jerome or Scotty Pippen Jr. but the Kings haven’t been able to make many teams pay this season, posting the No. 26 offense and No. 28 defense in the league.
I’ll back the Grizzlies to win on the road as they have moved to 21st in the league in net rating (-3.9) thanks to this recent hot stretch.
Pick: Grizzlies Moneyline (-142 at DraftKings)
