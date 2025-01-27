Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 27
Two teams on winning streaks face off at Madison Square Garden on Monday night in New York.
The New York Knicks – fresh off of a win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night – put their three-game winning streak to the test against the Western Conference’s No. 3-seeded Memphis Grizzlies, who have won six games in a row.
New York (the No. 3 seed in the East) is just two games back of Boston for the No. 2 seed in the East, and it’s been impressive at home (15-8) so far this season. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have been a much worse team on the road (12-10) than at home (19-5) this season.
Can Memphis change that sentiment on Monday with a big road win?
The Knicks are favored in this matchup, but New York’s defense may have a hard time keeping up with the fast-paced Grizzlies. Both of these teams are in the top five in the NBA in offensive rating, so this should be a fun matchup for fans looking for some high-scoring action.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies +3.5 (-110)
- Knicks -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +140
- Knicks: -166
Total
- 242 (Over -108/Under -112)
Grizzlies vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 27
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Southeast
- Grizzlies record: 31-15
- Knicks record: 30-16
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – questionable
- Zach Edey – available
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Jake LaRavia – questionable
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
- Cam Spencer – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Pacome Dadiet – out
- Ariel Hukporti – questionable
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best Prop Bet
- Jaylen Wells OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-125)
The Knicks have struggled to defend the 3-ball this season, ranking 28th overall in opponent 3-point percentage and 23rd in opponent 3s made per game.
That sets up well for Memphis rookie Jaylen Wells, who is shooting an impressive 39.1 percent from 3 in his rookie season. Wells has made at least two shots from deep in seven of his last eight games and five straight.
He’s a steal at this number on Monday.
New York Knicks Best Prop Bet
- Josh Hart OVER 16.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Josh Hart has been everywhere for the Knicks, and he’s coming off a triple-double on Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Over his last 17 games (since Christmas), Hart is averaging 12.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game – clearing 16.5 rebounds and assists in 10 of those matchups. He’s put together 21 and 29 rebounds and assists in each of his last two games.
Grizzlies vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
This game should be a high-scoring one, as both of these teams rank in the top five in the NBA in offensive rating so far in the 2024-25 season.
On top of that, the Grizzlies play at the fastest pace in the NBA, so there should be a ton of chances for these teams to score. New York played an absolute track meet with the Kings on Saturday night, combining for 263 points in that matchup.
While Memphis has been an elite defensive team, it still gives up a ton of points per game. The Grizzlies are sixth in defensive rating, but due to their pace, they are 21st in opponent points per game (115.0).
These are also two of the best OVER teams in the league. Memphis has gone OVER in 29 of 46 games this season while New York is 25-20-1 to the OVER.
Pick: OVER 242 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.