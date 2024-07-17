Grizzlies vs. Magic NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 17
Two undefeated teams go toe-to-toe at the Las Vegas summer league on Wednesday night as GG Jackson II and the Memphis Grizzlies take on Anthony Black and the Orlando Magic.
Both of these rosters are littered with draft picks from the past few seasons, which means we should be in for a great matchup on Wednesday.
Memphis has been dominant so far, winning two games by a combined 40 points, while the Magic have a 27-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers and a five-point win over the New Orleans Pelicans under their belt this summer.
Oddsmakers are expecting this to be a close one, favoring Memphis by 2.5 points.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s contest.
Grizzlies vs. Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
- Magic +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -162
- Magic: +136
Total
- 185.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Magic How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Thomas & Mack Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN 3/ESPN+
- Grizzlies record: 2-0
- Magic record: 2-0
Grizzlies vs. Magic Key Players to Watch
Memphis Grizzlies
Cam Spencer: A second-round pick out of UConn, Spencer has gained a ton of respect from his teammates (especially GG Jackson II) for his work ethic and hard-nosed style. The two-guard finished with 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting in just 20 minutes against Dallas.
Orlando Magic
Tristan Da Silva: A first-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Da Silva had a massive game in Orlando’s win over New Orleans, scoring 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting (3-for-6 from 3). He should make things tough on the Grizzlies and their win defense.
Note: Lineups are very fluid in summer league, and teams will sit out players to get a look at other prospects. These key players to watch – and the upcoming prediction – are based on the teams playing their expected lineups.
Grizzlies vs. Magic Prediction and Pick
There’s a lot of talent on both sides in this game, but I lean with Memphis given how dominant it's been this summer.
The Grizzlies had the benefit of participating in the Utah summer league, not only giving them more time to develop some team chemistry but also allowing players to shake off some rust.
That’s led to the Grizz winning both of their games in Vegas by 20 points, featuring a balanced attack led by Jackson, Scotty Pippen Jr., Spencer, Trey Jemison, and Jake LaRavia. Memphis doesn't have lottery pick Zach Edey (ankle), but this squad is still loaded with NBA talent.
On the Orlando side, Da Silva has arguably been the team’s best player, although Jett Howard has scored the ball at a high rate as well.
Ultimately, I think Memphis has more scoring – and a slightly deeper roster – so I’ll take it to grab the win and cover tonight.
Pick: Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
