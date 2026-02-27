Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 27

The Memphis Grizzlies came out of the break with a win over Utah, but have lost three straight since. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are coming off an upset loss to the Kings last night after back-to-back wins.

These teams now have nearly identical records, but Dallas is 14-17 at home while Memphis is 9-18 on the road.

The Grizzlies have dominated Dallas in recent years, though, winning the last six meetings and seven of the last eight.

The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +4.5 (-108)

Mavericks -4.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +165

Mavericks: -200

Total

238.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks How to Watch

Date: Friday, Feb. 27

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Venue: American Airlines Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, ALT, FDSN OK

Grizzlies record: 21-36

Mavericks record: 21-37

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – out

Kyle Anderson – out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Cedric Coward – out

Zach Edey – out

Ty Jerome – doubtful

Ja Morant – out

Mavericks Injury Report

Moussa Cisse – questionable

Cooper Flagg – out

Daniel Gafford – doubtful

Kyrie Irving – out

Miles Kelly – questionable

Dereck Lively II – out

Khris Middleton – questionable

Ryan Nembhard – questionable

P.J. Washington – out

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets

Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet

Cam Spencer isn’t exactly a volume shooter from beyond the arc, and he hasn’t really found his shot from deep since the All-Star break.

The Grizzlies guard averages 2.1 three pointers made on 4.7 attempts per game this season, but he’s just 3 for 11 total since the break. Dating back to February 9, Spencer is just 3 for 18 from deep in six games.

The Mavericks only allow 12.3 three pointers per game, and 3.3 to shooting guards. I’ll fade Spencer tonight in Dallas.

Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick

This is a tough game to handicap with injuries piling up on both sides. Each team is trying to cobble together a starting lineup, and that hasn’t worked well for them in recent games.

Surprisingly, both teams have been playing high-scoring games as of late, though with the Grizzlies going OVER the total in each of their four games since the break, and Dallas going OVER in three straight after an under in Minnesota.

Maybe that shouldn’t be too surprising since these teams allow around 118 points per game, and I’ll bank on that again tonight in Dallas.

Pick: OVER 238.5 (-115)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.