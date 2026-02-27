Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Feb. 27
The Memphis Grizzlies came out of the break with a win over Utah, but have lost three straight since. Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are coming off an upset loss to the Kings last night after back-to-back wins.
These teams now have nearly identical records, but Dallas is 14-17 at home while Memphis is 9-18 on the road.
The Grizzlies have dominated Dallas in recent years, though, winning the last six meetings and seven of the last eight.
The oddsmakers have the Mavericks as home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +4.5 (-108)
- Mavericks -4.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +165
- Mavericks: -200
Total
- 238.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m.
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN, ALT, FDSN OK
- Grizzlies record: 21-36
- Mavericks record: 21-37
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – out
- Kyle Anderson – out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Cedric Coward – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Ty Jerome – doubtful
- Ja Morant – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Moussa Cisse – questionable
- Cooper Flagg – out
- Daniel Gafford – doubtful
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Miles Kelly – questionable
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Khris Middleton – questionable
- Ryan Nembhard – questionable
- P.J. Washington – out
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
Cam Spencer isn’t exactly a volume shooter from beyond the arc, and he hasn’t really found his shot from deep since the All-Star break.
The Grizzlies guard averages 2.1 three pointers made on 4.7 attempts per game this season, but he’s just 3 for 11 total since the break. Dating back to February 9, Spencer is just 3 for 18 from deep in six games.
The Mavericks only allow 12.3 three pointers per game, and 3.3 to shooting guards. I’ll fade Spencer tonight in Dallas.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
This is a tough game to handicap with injuries piling up on both sides. Each team is trying to cobble together a starting lineup, and that hasn’t worked well for them in recent games.
Surprisingly, both teams have been playing high-scoring games as of late, though with the Grizzlies going OVER the total in each of their four games since the break, and Dallas going OVER in three straight after an under in Minnesota.
Maybe that shouldn’t be too surprising since these teams allow around 118 points per game, and I’ll bank on that again tonight in Dallas.
Pick: OVER 238.5 (-115)
