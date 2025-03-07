Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, March 7
Just about one month ago, the Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks looked like two potential contenders in the Western Conference.
Now, things have drastically shifted ahead of Friday’s matchup on ESPN.
Dallas’ season is basically in the tank, as it has dropped three games in a row to fall to the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference. Kyrie Irving tore his ACL on Monday and is now out for the season, and the Mavs are also down Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.
The Luka Doncic trade effectively ended Dallas’ season even though Nico Harrison thought it would improve the team’s chances this season and going forward.
As for the Grizzlies, they’ve dropped out of the No. 2 seed in the West and have lost four games in a row and seven of their last 10. Can they get back on track against a reeling Dallas team?
The Grizzlies will have to do it without Jaren Jackson Jr., who is currently week-to-week with an ankle injury.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for Friday’s Western Conference showdown.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies -11 (-112)
- Mavs +11 (-108)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -575
- Mavs: +425
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Friday, March 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Grizzlies record: 38-24
- Mavs record: 32-31
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Santi Aldama – questionable
- John Konchar – questionable
Mavs Injury Report
- Kyrie Irving – out
- Anthony Davis – out
- Dante Exum – questionable
- Daniel Gafford – out
- Dereck Lively II – out
- Jaden Hardy – out
- Kai Jones – out
- Caleb Martin – questionable
- PJ Washington – out
- Olivier Maxence-Prosper – out
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best Prop Bet
- Santi Aldama OVER 13.5 Points (-120)
Aldama is questionable on Friday night, but if he plays, he’ll be in line for an extended role with Jackson Jr. sitting out. This season, Aldama is averaging 14.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in two games that JJJ has missed.
Overall, Aldama has been really solid, averaging 12.8 points per game while shooting 48.7 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from 3.
Dallas Mavericks Best Prop Bet
- Klay Thompson OVER 3.5 3-Pointers Made (-140)
Klay Thompson has been hot as of late, hitting four or more shots from beyond the arc in seven of his last nine games, averaging 9.0 3-point attempts per game over that stretch.
With Irving and Davis out, Thompson is the de-facto No. 1 option in this Dallas offense, and he’s answered the bell so far with Kyrie out, hitting 6-of-14 shots from 3 in his last game while taking 27 shots overall.
That usage is too enticing to pass up in the prop market on Friday night.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
Even with Jaren Jackson Jr. out, I’m going to lay the points with the Grizzlies on Friday night.
Dallas is in shambles with starters like Gafford, Davis, Lively, Washington and Irving all out, and I don’t think a Klay Thompson-led offense is going to be able to keep pace with this Grizzlies team that plays at the No. 1 pace in the NBA.
On top of that, the Mavs have lost by 15, 24 and 30 in their last three games – two of those coming with Irving basically out of the lineup.
As much as Memphis has struggled as of late (it lost four in a row), this is a prime bounce-back spot against a Dallas team that is 27th in net rating over its last 10 games.
Pick: Grizzlies -11 (-112 at DraftKings)
