Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The Dallas Mavericks need a win to likely advance to the knockout stage in the NBA Cup on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Memphis has won six games in a row, but it is likely done in the NBA Cup after losing two of its first three games and posting a minus-6 point differential.
Dallas welcomed Luka Doncic back into the lineup on Sunday, and he put up a massive game against the Portland Trail Blazers – a great sign for Dallas going forward.
With the Grizzlies surging, can they play spoiler to Dallas in this final NBA Cup Group Play matchup?
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies +4 (-110)
- Mavs -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +154
- Mavs: -185
Total
- 242 (Over -108/Under -112)
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Grizzlies record: 14-7
- Mavs record: 13-8
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zach Edey – out
- GG Jackson – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Mavericks Injury Report
- Dante Exum – out
- Dereck Lively II – questionable
- Naji Marshall – out
- Klay Thompson – questionable
- Brandon Williams – out
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
- Desmond Bane UNDER 17.5 Points (-120)
It’s extremely hard to trust Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane, who has scored less than 17.5 points in five straight games and seven of his last eight, averaging just 13.9 points per game on the season.
The biggest concern has to be Bane’s shot usage, as he’s taken less than 10 shots in three of his last four games and more than 15 just one time since returning from injury. On the season, Bane is shooting just 41.5 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from 3.
Dallas Mavericks Best NBA Prop Bets
- Kyrie Irving OVER 5.5 Assists (+100)
Kyrie Irving is having an All-Star caliber season, and while he missed the Mavs’ last game, I love him to get over 5.5 assists – even with Luka Doncic back.
Dating back to Nov. 12, Irving has at least six assists in nine straight games, pushing his season average to 5.6 assists per game.
While Doncic should eat into Irving’s passing workload, I think he’s too good of a value to pass up at even money.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Prediction and Pick
So, it appears that the week off for Luka Doncic and his sprained wrist has worked wonders.
Doncic returned to action on Sunday, scoring 36 points on 15-of-24 shooting, while adding seven boards and 13 assists. It’s arguably his best showing of the season, and he’ll look to carry that into a matchup against the red-hot Memphis Grizzlies, who have won six in a row to move into the No. 3 seed in the West.
Dallas survived without Luka, going 5-1 in six games this season, and it has a chance to wrap up a spot in the knockout stage with a win at home.
The Mavs – thanks to a win over New Orleans – have a massive +41 point differential in NBA Cup games.
Both of these teams are in the top 10 in the league in net rating, but the return of Doncic gives Dallas an extra gear that I think makes them a must-bet in a must-win game.
Pick: Mavs Moneyline (-185)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.