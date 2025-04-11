Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, April 11
The Denver Nuggets won their first game after firing head coach, Michael Malone. Now, they play in a pivotal game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.
In what's an unprecedented situation, only two points separate the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Lakers and the No. 8 seed Minnesota Timberwolves. The Nuggets currently sit one point behind the Lakers in the fourth spot, and the Grizzlies sit in the seven spot, one point back from the Nuggets. A Memphis win tonight would completely shift the Western Conference playoff picture.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet tonight's game.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +6.5 (-108)
- Nuggets -6.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies +220
- Nuggets -270
Total
- 244.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 11
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ALT, KTVD, and FDSSE
- Grizzlies record: 47-33
- Nuggets record: 48-32
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zyon Pullin, G - Game Time Decision
- Jaylen Wells, F - Out
- Brandon Clarke, PF - Out for Season
Denver Nuggets Injury Report
- Jamal Murray, PG - Game Time Decision
- DaRon Holmes II, C - Out for Season
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Best Prop Bets
- Ja Morant 3+ Three-Pointers Made (+105) via DraftKings
The biggest weakness for the Nuggets this season has been their perimeter defense. They rank 24th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 36.5% from beyond the arc. That mark has been even worse of late, allowing teams to shoot 39.8% from three-point land over their last three games. To try to take advantage of that, I'm going to back Ja Morant to hit at least three shots from deep tonight.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
I'm going to take the points with the Grizzlies tonight. Despite having the best player in the league in Nikola Jokic, I have some concerns about this Nuggets team. Not only is their perimeter defense weak, but they have also given up extra scoring chances throughout the season. They have an extra scoring chance per game of -2.0 this season and -6.3 over their past three games.
The Nuggets also enter this game ranking 24th in defensive efficiency while the Grizzlies come in at 10th.
All of that, along with the uncertainty at coaching for the Nuggets, scares me away from laying the points with this team.
Pick: Nuggets -6.5 (-112) via DraftKings
