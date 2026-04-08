Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8
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The Denver Nuggets bring a nine-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. They’re still fighting for the No. 3 seed in the West with a one-game lead on both the Lakers and Rockets.
The season has long been over for the Grizzlies, who have lost 5 in a row and 10 of their last 11 games.
Memphis did beat the Nuggets right before that, though, taking down Denver 125-118 as +12.5 underdogs. The Grizzlies also covered as +14.5 underdogs in Denver in February.
The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on
Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +23.5 (-115)
- Nuggets -23.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies +1400
- Nuggets -3225
Total
- 243.5 (Over -120/Under -111)
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, April 8
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, ALT, KTVD, KUSA
- Grizzlies record: 25-54
- Nuggets record: 51-28
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – Out
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out
- Brandon Clarke – Out
- Zach Edey – Out
- GG Jackson – Out
- Ty Jerome – Out
- Jahmai Mashack – Questionable
- Ja Morant – Out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Doubtful
- Javon Small – Out
- Cam Spencer – Out
- Jaylen Wells – Out
Nuggets Injury Report
- Spencer Jones – Out
- Peyton Watson – Out
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 11.5 Points (-116)
Cameron Johnson is averaging 15.0 points per game in his last 14 games, going OVER 11.5 points in all but two of those contests. The Nuggets forward is finishing the season strong, and he should continue that as Denver still has playoff seeding to play for.
Johnson dropped 20 points in Memphis last month, so I see no reason he can’t get to at least a dozen points tonight at home.
Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
This is an absurdly high spread, and I have to take the underdog out of principle. The Nuggets should be comfortable enough to win this game by double-digits and not necessarily run up the score too much with a matchup against the Thunder – and the playoffs – looming.
Denver only beat Utah by six a few weeks ago despite being a -19.5 favorite. Memphis can hold its own tonight in Denver.
Pick: Grizzlies +23.5 (-115)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop