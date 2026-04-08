Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, April 8

The Denver Nuggets bring a nine-game winning streak into Wednesday night’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. They’re still fighting for the No. 3 seed in the West with a one-game lead on both the Lakers and Rockets.

The season has long been over for the Grizzlies, who have lost 5 in a row and 10 of their last 11 games.

Memphis did beat the Nuggets right before that, though, taking down Denver 125-118 as +12.5 underdogs. The Grizzlies also covered as +14.5 underdogs in Denver in February.

The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as huge home favorites at the best betting sites on

Wednesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +23.5 (-115)

Nuggets -23.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Grizzlies +1400

Nuggets -3225

Total

243.5 (Over -120/Under -111)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, April 8

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Venue: Ball Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-MEM, ALT, KTVD, KUSA

Grizzlies record: 25-54

Nuggets record: 51-28

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – Out

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – Out

Brandon Clarke – Out

Zach Edey – Out

GG Jackson – Out

Ty Jerome – Out

Jahmai Mashack – Questionable

Ja Morant – Out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – Out

Olivier-Maxence Prosper – Doubtful

Javon Small – Out

Cam Spencer – Out

Jaylen Wells – Out

Nuggets Injury Report

Spencer Jones – Out

Peyton Watson – Out

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets

Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet

Cameron Johnson OVER 11.5 Points (-116)

Cameron Johnson is averaging 15.0 points per game in his last 14 games, going OVER 11.5 points in all but two of those contests. The Nuggets forward is finishing the season strong, and he should continue that as Denver still has playoff seeding to play for.

Johnson dropped 20 points in Memphis last month, so I see no reason he can’t get to at least a dozen points tonight at home.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

This is an absurdly high spread, and I have to take the underdog out of principle. The Nuggets should be comfortable enough to win this game by double-digits and not necessarily run up the score too much with a matchup against the Thunder – and the playoffs – looming.

Denver only beat Utah by six a few weeks ago despite being a -19.5 favorite. Memphis can hold its own tonight in Denver.

Pick: Grizzlies +23.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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