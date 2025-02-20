Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 20
The Memphis Grizzlies and Indiana Pacers are both in the driver’s seat for playoff spots in the 2024-25 season coming out of the All-Star break, but only one of them can win on Thursday night.
Memphis – the No. 2 seed in the West – finds itself as a road favorite on Thursday against Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers, the current No. 4 seed in the East.
Indiana is looking to hold off the Milwaukee Bucks in the standings to secure home court in the first round of the playoffs while the Grizzlies have Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on their heels for the No. 2 seed.
This season, Memphis has gotten some terrific play from Jaren Jackson Jr. (an All-Star), and it ranks inside the top eight in the NBA in net rating. Meanwhile, Indiana has rebounded from a slow start to jump into a top-four spot in a weak Eastern Conference.
Here’s a full breakdown of this game, including the latest odds, player props and prediction.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies -2 (-110)
- Pacers +2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -120
- Pacers: +100
Total
- 249 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Pacers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 20
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 36-18
- Pacers record: 30-23
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Johnny Davis – out
- Yuki Kawmura – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Cam Spencer – out
Pacers Injury Report
- RayJ Dennis – questionable
- Enrique Freeman – questionable
- Isaiah Jackson – out
- Quenton Jackson – out
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 21.5 Points (-120)
Grizzlies All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.7 points per game this season, and he had a big game against Indiana earlier in the campaign, scoring 25 points.
The Grizzlies and Pacers are two of the fastest-paced teams in the NBA, and the total in this game is up at 249. JJJ should have plenty of chances to score in this one, and he’s cleared this in seven of his last 12 games.
Indiana Pacers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Haliburton OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-120)
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has made three or more shots from beyond the arc in seven of his last 10 games, shooting 43.1 percent from beyond the arc on over seven attempts per game.
In what is expected to be a high-scoring game, Haliburton should have a good chance to clear this prop. Memphis ranks just 23rd in the league in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game.
Grizzlies vs. Pacers Prediction and Pick
The total in this game is nearly at 250 (!!) points, but I still think the OVER is the play to make with how these squads operate.
Indiana is sixth in the NBA in pace while the Grizzlies are No. 1, and these teams combined for 257 points in their December meeting in Memphis.
The OVER has hit in the majority of both of these team's games, but it has been nearly automatic when the Grizzlies are on the road. Memphis has hit the OVER in 21 of 27 road games this season.
While the Grizzlies have one of the better defensive ratings in the NBA, their pace of play still leads to a ton of points being scored. Memphis is 22nd in opponent points per game (Indiana is 21st) and it has the second-best OVER record in the entire league.
Let’s sit back and root for points in the first game out of the All-Star break for these squads.
Pick: OVER 249 (-110 at DraftKings)
