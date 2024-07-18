Grizzlies vs. Pelicans NBA Summer League Prediction, Odds and Key Players for July 18th
The Memphis Grizzlies haven’t had the services of lottery pick Zach Edey in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League, but that hasn’t stopped the team from looking like the favorites to win it all this season.
The Grizzlies are 3-0 thus far and now get a chance to bolster their standing against a Pelicans team that is winless in Las Vegas thus far. Memphis is second in point differential through three games as well, trailing the Heat by decimal points.
The team enters as massive favorites on Thursday night, laying nearly double digits in this exhibition setting. Can the Grizz keep it rolling with the possibility that Edey plays his first game on Thursday?
Here’s everything you need to know for this Summer League matchup as the Grizz look to lock up a spot in the playoffs.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies: -8.5 (-110)
- Pelicans: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -375
- Pelicans: +285
Total: 182.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 18th
- Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
- Venue: Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV/ESPN+
- Grizzlies Record: 3-0
- Pelicans Record: 0-3
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Key Players to Watch
Memphis Grizzlies
GG Jackson: Many want to watch Edey, but the second-year pro Jackson continues to impress. Jackson scored 27 points with 13 rebounds in the Grizzlies' six-point win against the Magic on Wednesday. While he may sit on Thursday due to the back-to-back nature of the team’s schedule, Jackson’s impact has the Grizz sitting as the strongest team at Summer League his season.
New Orleans Pelicans
Jordan Hawkins: After scoring 18 and 24 points in the first two games, respectively, Hawkins struggled in the Pelicans' third game, a loss to the Spurs, scoring only seven points. The rising second-year pro will look to find his three-point shot against the Grizzlies, but it will be tough sledding as the Pelicans have failed to score more than 86 points in Vegas while the Grizzlies have dropped more than 100 in each.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Grizzlies have had little issue running it up on teams in Summer League, winning by scores of 15, 20 and 6 while putting up triple digits in each.
Against a Pelicans team that is winless and struggling to run sound offense, Memphis should have little issue navigating its way to a fourth straight win ahead of the playoffs this weekend.
It’s worth noting that Memphis is incentivized to win by as much as possible in this game, with seeding tiebreakers being determined by point differential. Currently, Memphis is + 15.3 through three games while the Heat are +15.6. Behind the Grizzlies are the Warriors (+12.7) and the Clippers (+11.4).
With positioning paramount, I expect to see the overqualified Grizzlies win with margin, and with the possibility of Edey playing for the first time, the defense truly show out.
Lay it with Memphis.
PICK: Grizzlies -8.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.