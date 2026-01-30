Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to even their season series with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night, as these division rivals meet for the fourth and final time in the 2025-26 season.

New Orleans won the last meeting between these squads on Jan. 23, riding a 32-point game from Trey Murphy III.

The Grizzlies, who are down Ja Morant and several other rotation players in this matchup, have fallen out of the play-in tournament picture in the Western Conference and are currently on a four-game skid.

New Orleans isn’t anything to write home about (12-37 this season), but it has won four of its last 10 games to make a push to climb out of the basement of the Western Conference standings.

Both of these teams are playoff long shots at this point, but we can still bet on a winner on Friday night.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for Friday’s divisional battle.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +1.5 (-114)

Pelicans -1.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: -102

Pelicans: -116

Total

235.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 30

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Smoothie King Center

How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Grizzlies record: 18-27

Pelicans record: 12-37

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Santi Aldama – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Ja Morant – out

Zach Edey – out

Ty Jerome – doubtful

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Pelicans Injury Report

Trey Alexander – out

Hunter Dickinson – out

Dejounte Murray – out

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets

Note: These player prop picks were made before odds were released and are predictions based on past player performance.

Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bet

Trey Murphy III OVER Points

I’m buying low on Trey Murphy III, who scored 32 points against Memphis in his last meeting with it, but has shot poorly since.

Murphy is 10-for-42 from the field and 4-for-22 from 3-point range over his last two games, but he’s still averaging 21.9 points per game while shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from 3-point range.

The Pelicans star has been one of their most consistent players this season, and he’s still getting a ton of shot volume even though he’s slumping. Memphis is just 20th in the NBA in defensive rating, so I wouldn’t be shocked if Murphy turns things around on Friday night.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick

Even though the Grizzlies won the first two meetings between these teams, all of them have been decided by six points or less, including a five-point Memphis win in overtime.

There’s no doubt that New Orleans has been one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, but it is 18th in net rating over its last 10 games (the Grizzlies are 24th) and has found a way to win four of those matchups, including a victory over this short-handed Memphis squad.

The Grizzlies are just 8-12 on the road this season, and they’ve been one of the worst teams in the league against the spread (19-26). Meanwhile, New Orleans is 27-21-1 against the spread, including a 15-10-1 mark at home.

With Morant out, the Grizzlies are really tough to trust right now, especially after losing to under .500 teams like Charlotte, these Pelicans and Atlanta during this four-game skid.

Pick: Pelicans -1.5 (-106 at FanDuel)

