Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play
The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to build on Monday night’s win over the Bulls when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in NBA Cup Group Play on Wednesday night.
The oddsmakers have the Pelicans as home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
- Pelicans +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -135
- Pelicans: +114
Total
- 233.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Nov. 26
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSNSE, GCSN
- Grizzlies record: 6-12
- Pelicans record: 3-15
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Zach Edey – questionable
- Ty Jerome – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Javon Small – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
Pelicans Injury Report
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zion Williamson OVER Points
Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup for the Pelicans this season, but he tied a season-high with 29 points on 8 of 14 shooting in Monday night’s win over the Bulls.
Williamson is now averaging 22.4 points through eight games this season, going over his points prop in five of those outings.
The big man had 27 points in Memphis back on October 22 when his line was set at 24.5. I’ll take him to get close to 30 points again against the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
The Grizzlies took down the Pelicans 128-122 back on October 22, and that’s the way I’m looking in this one.
It’d be surprising if the Pelicans can string two wins together, even if Ja Morant is missing for Memphis. The Grizzlies should be able to take care of business in this NBA Cup Group Play matchup on Wednesday night.
Pick: Grizzlies Moneyline (-135)
