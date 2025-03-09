Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 9
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a four-game skid on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks, and they’re now looking to pick up another win over the lowly New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
New Orleans was blown out by the Houston Rockets on Saturday night, and it’s now dropped three games in a row after a solid start out of the All-Star break. The Pelicans may sit some key players on the second night of a back-to-back since they are tanking for a better draft pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
The Pels are just 5-8 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and they’ve lost all three matchups to Memphis in the 2024-25 campaign.
Can the Grizzlies, who are road favorites on Sunday, cover the spread tonight?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies -8.5 (-112)
- Pelicans +8.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -380
- Pelicans: +300
Total
- 240.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 9
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Grizzlies record: 39-24
- Pelicans record: 17-47
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Santi Aldama – out
- Jaren Jackson Jr. – out
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Luke Kennard – doubtful
Pelicans Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach Edey OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-105)
With Jaren Jackson Jr. out, Zach Edey has a slightly bigger role for the Grizzlies – especially when it comes to rebounding the ball.
The rookie had 12 boards in the team’s most recent win over the Dallas Mavericks, and now he has a favorable matchup against the Pelicans on Sunday. Edey grabbed 11 boards in his last matchup with New Orleans, which ranks 27th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game.
The Pelicans lack a proven option at center behind rookie Yves Missi, and Edey has a massive size advantage over everyone in the Pels’ frontcourt. He should be in the mix for a double-digit rebound game on Sunday.
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Prediction and Pick
Memphis has been in a bit of a rough stretch, winning just three of its last 10 games, but this is a great spot for the Grizzlies to pick up a convincing victory.
New Orleans is playing the second night of a back-to-back and will likely sit some key players, including star Zion Williamson, who has not played in a back-to-back since October (he’s only played in one back-to-back all season).
The Grizzlies are solid as road favorites this season (9-5 against the spread), and they already have wins by 11, eight, and 13 against New Orleans this season.
With the Pels on a three-game skid and looking to lose to improve their lottery odds, I’ll back Memphis to cover tonight.
Pick: Grizzlies -8.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.