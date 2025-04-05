Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, April 5
The Memphis Grizzlies continue to tumble down the Western Conference standings, and firing their head coach seemingly didn't fix the issue. They're now the No. 8 team in the conference, which would result in them having to play in the play-in tournament.
They still have time to turn things around, which makes tonight's game against the Detroit Pistons a big one. The Pistons have already clinched a playoff spot and are doing their best to hold on to the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference, holding a narrow half-game lead over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on tonight's Western Conference showdown.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies -3 (-105)
- Pistons +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies -142
- Pistons +120
Total
- 241 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, April 5
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Grizzlies record: 45-32
- Pistons record: 43-34
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Vince Williams Jr., G - Out
- Zyon Pullin, G - Out
- Brandon Clarke, PF - Out for Season
Pistons Injury Report
- Tobias Harris, F - Game Time Decision
- Cade Cunningham, PG - Game Time Decision
- Jaden Ivey, PG - Out
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Best Prop Bet
- Jalen Duran UNDER 13.5 Points (+104) via Caesars
One of the biggest strengths of the Grizzlies is their interior defense. They rank fourth in the NBA in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 52.5% from down low. They've been even better lately, keeping teams to shooting 45.3% from two-point range in their last three games. With that in mind, I'm going to take the UNDER on Jalen Duran's point total. The interior shouldn't be where the Pistons attack the Grizzlies tonight, which will keep Duran off the scoreboard.
Grizzlies vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
The Grizzlies had played at the fastest pace throughout the season, averaging 106.9 possessions per game, but that number has dropped of late to 104.9 possessions over their last three games. They're starting to play a slower version of basketball, but the betting market hasn't seemed to catch up.
Both teams playing in tonight's game rank inside the top 10 in defensive efficiency, which leads to me being surprised the total is set at such a high mark for this matchup.
I'm going to bet the UNDER and hope both teams play as well defensively as we know they can.
Pick: UNDER 241 (-110) via DraftKings
