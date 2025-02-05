Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5
The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the hottest teams in the NBA, winning nine of their last 10 games and three straight heading into Wednesday’s road date with the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto nearly pulled off an upset against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night, but it ended up losing by six without RJ Barrett (concussion protocol) in the lineup.
Oddsmakers have set the Grizzlies as massive favorites on Wednesday, as they’ll have Ja Morant back in the lineup. However, Desmond Bane has been ruled out and several other rotation players – Brandon Clarke, Marcus Smart, Vince Williams Jr. – are questionable.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies -9.5 (-112)
- Raptors +9.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -410
- Raptors: +320
Total
- 238.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Grizzlies vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. eST
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, TSN
- Grizzlies record: 34-16
- Raptors record: 16-33*
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Desmond Bane – out
- Marcus Smart – questionable
- Brandon Clarke – questionable
- Zach Edey – available
- John Konchar – questionable
- Cam Spencer – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – questionable
Raptors Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach Edey OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-105)
While Zach Edey is averaging just 7.6 rebounds per game this season, this could be a matchup where he sees more playing time.
First off, backup big man Brandon Clarke is questionable tonight, and secondly, the Raptors deploy a traditional center in Jakob Poeltl in their starting lineup. That makes it easier for Memphis to keep Edey on the floor, and the rookie has 11 or more boards in four of his last six games.
He’s worth a shot at his number on Wednesday.
Toronto Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
- Scottie Barnes UNDER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Scottie Barnes is shooting just 27.5 percent from beyond the arc this season, and now he faces a tough matchup against a Memphis team that is sixth in opponent 3-point percentage.
Barnes has made one or fewer 3-pointers in 12 of his last 15 games, shooting just 23.7 percent from beyond the arc while averaging 0.9 makes per game.
He’s an easy fade candidate, especially since his attempts are down from 4.9 (for the season) to 3.9 over his last 15 games.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
It’ll be important to watch the injury report for the Raptors in this one, as Immanuel Quickley could be a candidate to sit out the second night of a back-to-back and RJ Barrett is in concussion protocol.
However, I have a hard time fading the Raptors at home – especially at this number.
Toronto is 16-6-1 against the spread as home underdog – the best mark in the NBA for any team that has spent five or more games in that spot. On top of that, the Raptors only lost by six at home (although they didn’t cover) to the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
Toronto is 12-15 straight up at home and has won seven of its last 10 games, playing some of the best basketball that it has all season.
Now, Memphis is 6-3 against the spread as a road favorite, but it won’t have Desmond Bane tonight.
Plus, Memphis – which is seventh in the league in defensive rating this season – drops to 16th in that category on the road, and it already allows 115.6 points per game, good for 23rd in the NBA.
The Raptors have covered in six of their eight games that were a second night of a back-to-back, and I expect this one to follow a similar path. I think Toronto keeps this game within double digits for the cover on Wednesday.
Pick: Raptors +9.5 (-108 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
