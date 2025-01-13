Grizzlies vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Target Amen Thompson, Desmond Bane)
Two of the top teams in the Western Conference face off for the third time this season on Monday, as the Houston Rockets host Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.
Houston is 2-0 in this matchup and a game up on the Grizzlies in the Western Conference standings, but I’m not looking to bet on a side in this matchup – at least in this story.
Instead, I’m looking at the prop market, and there are a few young Rockets that are intriguing plays tonight with Jabari Smith Jr. out and Tari Eason listed as doubtful.
Plus, one of Memphis’ Big 3 has been playing at a high level over the last month and could be undervalued in this matchup. Here’s a full breakdown of my favorite props for this Western Conference showdown.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Rockets
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Amen Thompson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
- Desmond Bane OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
- Jalen Green OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Amen Thompson OVER 9.5 Rebounds (+105)
Rockets wing Amen Thompson was held to just seven rebounds in 35 minutes in his last matchup against Memphis, but he also dealt with some foul trouble (four fouls) in that matchup.
Prior to that game, Thompson had at least 10 rebounds in five of six games, pushing his season average to 7.6 rebounds per night. As a starter – which Thompson has been with Smith out – the former No. 4 overall pick is averaging a whopping 10.8 rebounds per game.
He should bounce back in this matchup against a Memphis team that plays at the No. 1 pace in the NBA, which should lead to a few more possessions to hit the glass.
Desmond Bane OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Desmond Bane is worth a bet in the prop market against Houston:
Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has picked up his scoring in recent weeks, and he’s cleared 27.5 points, rebounds and assists in 11 of his 17 games since Dec. 1.
Over that stretch, Bane is averaging 19.1 points (on 13.7 field goal attempts per game), 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He did fail to clear this prop against Houston earlier this month (16 points, four rebounds, four assists), but the two teams combined for 234 points in that game.
If this matchup also ends up being a high-scoring affair, Bane should be in the mix to clear this prop for a 12th time in 18 games. Even though his scoring has been down this season (16.8 points per game), Bane has really done everything else at a high level, averaging 5.8 rebounds (on 9.7 rebound chances) and 5.1 assists (on 8.2 potential assists) per game.
Jalen Green OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-154)
Rockets guard Jalen Green is shooting just 33.6 percent from beyond the arc this season, but he’s taking a ton of shots from deep as of late.
Over his last 14 games, Green is attempting 8.7 shots per game from 3, making 3.1 per night. He’s shooting 35.2 percent from 3 over that stretch, taking double-digit shots from deep in six of those 14 games.
Green knocked down four of his eight attempts from 3 against Memphis in his last game, and he’s taken eight, 15, 12, and 13 3-pointers in his last four games, hitting at least four shots from deep in each game.
While I am not buying that Green should be taking that many 3s, it’s nearly impossible to fade him at this number if he’s going to take double-digit shots from beyond the arc. Memphis is also just 18th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game in the 2024-25 campaign.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.