Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 13
Alperen Sengun and the Houston Rockets are looking to extend their lead on the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference on Monday night when they take on the No. 3-seeded Memphis Grizzlies for the third time this season.
Houston already has two wins in this matchup, including a four-point victory earlier this month.
Even though the Rockets are down two key forwards in Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason (listed as doubtful), they are still favored at home against Ja Morant and company.
These are two of the best defensive teams in the NBA, clocking in at No. 3 (Houston) and No. 5 (Memphis) in defensive rating. After their last matchup combined for 234 points – likely due to the fast pace of the Grizzlies’ attack – oddsmakers have set this matchup with a sky-high total of 236 on Monday.
Let’s dive into the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this Western Conference showdown.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +2 (-112)
- Rockets -2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +110
- Rockets: -130
Total
- 236 (Over -102/Under -118)
Grizzlies vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 13
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Grizzlies record: 25-14
- Rockets record: 25-12
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Jay Huff – probable
- GG Jackson – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- Tari Eason – doubtful
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane OVER 27.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-115)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Desmond Bane is worth a bet in the prop market against Houston:
Grizzlies wing Desmond Bane has picked up his scoring in recent weeks, and he’s cleared 27.5 points, rebounds and assists in 11 of his 17 games since Dec. 1.
Over that stretch, Bane is averaging 19.1 points (on 13.7 field goal attempts per game), 5.4 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He did fail to clear this prop against Houston earlier this month (16 points, four rebounds, four assists), but the two teams combined for 234 points in that game.
If this matchup also ends up being a high-scoring affair, Bane should be in the mix to clear this prop for a 12th time in 18 games. Even though his scoring has been down this season (16.8 points per game), Bane has really done everything else at a high level, averaging 5.8 rebounds (on 9.7 rebound chances) and 5.1 assists (on 8.2 potential assists) per game.
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cam Whitmore UNDER 9.5 Points (-115)
Cam Whitmore has been back in the rotation for Houston with Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason banged up, clearing 9.5 points in six of his last 11 games.
Still, I’m fading him against a Memphis team that is No. 5 in the league in defensive rating.
Whitmore shot just 3-for-14 from the field in his last game against Memphis, scoring nine points. He’s really struggled from beyond the arc (29.6 percent from 3), and his minutes have fluctuated from game to game. Whitmore took 14 shots in 15 minutes in his matchup against the Grizzlies, but I don’t see him getting that usage again tonight.
Overall, Whitmore has over 9.5 points in just eight of 19 games this season.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
No team in the NBA plays at a faster pace than the Grizzlies this season, and that has helped them become an OVER machine on the road in the 2024-25 campaign.
Through 19 road games, the OVER has hit 14 times for Memphis, and it’s posted the No. 5 offensive rating in the NBA on the road.
Not only that, but the Grizzlies’ No. 5 defensive rating is a little bit of a smoke screen. This isn’t to say that Memphis isn’t a good defensive team, but usually we’d associate a top-five defense with low-scoring games. That isn’t the case because of how fast Memphis plays.
The Grizzlies actually rank 22nd in the NBA in opponent points per game, and they did give up 119 to the Rockets in the last meeting between these squads.
Houston has hit the OVER in half of its home games (9-9-1) this season, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see this game push 240 or more points. The Rockets are down a few key players in Smith and Eason, but they have the depth to still give Memphis some trouble on Monday night.
Pick: OVER 236 (-102)
