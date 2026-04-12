Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12
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Sunday’s regular-season finale won’t impact the Houston Rockets’ playoff spot, as they are locked into the No. 5 seed in the West and will play either the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets in the first round.
Kevin Durant and the Rockets have won eight of their last 10 games, closing out the regular season strong, heading into Sunday’s battle with the tanking Memphis Grizzlies. Houston will be short-handed in this game, as Durant, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun are all out for rest.
Memphis has played a borderline G League roster for weeks, posting a -12.2 net rating since the All-Star break while going 5-23 in 28 games. The Grizz have lost seven in a row and nine of their last 10.
So, even though Houston doesn’t have anything to play for, it’s still in a great spot to earn a win on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Grizzlies +12.5 (-105)
- Rockets -12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +525
- Rockets: -750
Total
- 225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 12
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 25-56
- Rockets record: 48-33
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Jaylen Wells – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Javon Small – probable
- Ja Morant – out
- Zach Edey – out
- Scotty Pippen Jr. – out
- Ty Jerome – out
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Jahmai Mashack – available
- Olivier-Maxence Prosper – questionable
- Santi Aldama – out
- Adama Bal – questionable
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out
- Walter Clayton Jr. – questionable
- Cedric Coward – out
- Taylor Hendricks – out
- GG Jackson – out
Rockets Injury Report
- Steven Adams – out
- Fred VanVleet – out
- Amen Thompson – out
- Alperen Sengun – out
- Jabari Smith Jr. – out
- Kevin Durant – out
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
Note: This is a player prop suggestion based on past player performance. Prop odds had not been released at the time this preview was written.
- Reed Sheppard OVER Points
Sheppard has been in and out of the starting lineup in the second half of the 2025-26 season, but he should get a chance to flourish with four of Houston’s starters ruled out for rest purposes on Sunday.
Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 39.5 percent from 3, but he’s averaging 16.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in three games with KD out this season. I think this game could the Sheppard show, and he’s taking on a weak Memphis defense that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating since the All-Star break.
Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Memphis has not competed during this seven-game losing streak, and it ranks 28th in the league in net rating (-12.2) since the All-Star break:
Grizzlies Last Seven Games
- April 10: 147-101 loss to Utah
- April 8: 136-119 loss to Denver
- April 6: 142-126 loss to Cleveland
- April 5: 131-115 loss to Milwaukee
- April 3: 128-96 loss to Toronto
- April 1: 130-119 loss to New York
- March 30: 131-105 loss to Phoenix
Even with the Rockets resting most of their starters, I don’t expect Memphis to compete in this game as it attempts to land a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Houston has the ninth-best net rating in the NBA since the All-Star break, and it had a seven-game winning streak that extended into this month before losing to Minnesota.
I’ll trust the Rockets to cover at home on Sunday night.
Pick: Rockets -12.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2