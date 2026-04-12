Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12

Sunday’s regular-season finale won’t impact the Houston Rockets’ playoff spot, as they are locked into the No. 5 seed in the West and will play either the Los Angeles Lakers or Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Kevin Durant and the Rockets have won eight of their last 10 games, closing out the regular season strong, heading into Sunday’s battle with the tanking Memphis Grizzlies. Houston will be short-handed in this game, as Durant, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr. and Alperen Sengun are all out for rest.

Memphis has played a borderline G League roster for weeks, posting a -12.2 net rating since the All-Star break while going 5-23 in 28 games. The Grizz have lost seven in a row and nine of their last 10.

So, even though Houston doesn’t have anything to play for, it’s still in a great spot to earn a win on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the latest odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference clash.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Grizzlies +12.5 (-105)

Rockets -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Grizzlies: +525

Rockets: -750

Total

225.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Grizzlies vs. Rockets How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 12

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Grizzlies record: 25-56

Rockets record: 48-33

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Injury Reports

Grizzlies Injury Report

Jaylen Wells – out

Cam Spencer – out

Javon Small – probable

Ja Morant – out

Zach Edey – out

Scotty Pippen Jr. – out

Ty Jerome – out

Brandon Clarke – out

Jahmai Mashack – available

Olivier-Maxence Prosper – questionable

Santi Aldama – out

Adama Bal – questionable

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – out

Walter Clayton Jr. – questionable

Cedric Coward – out

Taylor Hendricks – out

GG Jackson – out

Rockets Injury Report

Steven Adams – out

Fred VanVleet – out

Amen Thompson – out

Alperen Sengun – out

Jabari Smith Jr. – out

Kevin Durant – out

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets

Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet

Note: This is a player prop suggestion based on past player performance. Prop odds had not been released at the time this preview was written.

Reed Sheppard OVER Points

Sheppard has been in and out of the starting lineup in the second half of the 2025-26 season, but he should get a chance to flourish with four of Houston’s starters ruled out for rest purposes on Sunday.

Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 39.5 percent from 3, but he’s averaging 16.3 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in three games with KD out this season. I think this game could the Sheppard show, and he’s taking on a weak Memphis defense that is dead last in the NBA in defensive rating since the All-Star break.

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick

Memphis has not competed during this seven-game losing streak, and it ranks 28th in the league in net rating (-12.2) since the All-Star break:

Grizzlies Last Seven Games

April 10: 147-101 loss to Utah

April 8: 136-119 loss to Denver

April 6: 142-126 loss to Cleveland

April 5: 131-115 loss to Milwaukee

April 3: 128-96 loss to Toronto

April 1: 130-119 loss to New York

March 30: 131-105 loss to Phoenix

Even with the Rockets resting most of their starters, I don’t expect Memphis to compete in this game as it attempts to land a better pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Houston has the ninth-best net rating in the NBA since the All-Star break, and it had a seven-game winning streak that extended into this month before losing to Minnesota.

I’ll trust the Rockets to cover at home on Sunday night.

Pick: Rockets -12.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.