Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 17
The Grizzlies and Spurs meet for the second time this week on the heels of a double digit Memphis win on Wednesday night.
In what could be a postseason preview, the Grizzlies will look to assert its dominance on the upstart Spurs that is paced by the ever-intriguing Victor Wembanyama. However, the team ran into a buzzsaw in the Grizzlies, who look like a bonafide contender this season with the return of Ja Morant and a deep roster that has the team elite on both sides of the floor.
With that in mind, the Grizz are a small favorite on the road as the team looks to take both on the road this week. Is it justified?
Here’s our betting preview.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Spurs: -2 (-112)
- Grizzlies: +2 (-108)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -142
- Grizzlies: +120
Total: 239 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Grizzlies vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 17th
- Game Time: 9:30 PM EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Grizzlies Record: 26-15
- Spurs Record: 19-20
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Grizzlies Team Injury Report
- Vince Willimas - ankle - out
- Cam Spencer - thumb - out
- Marcus Smart - finger - out
- Ja Morant - foot - questionable
Spurs Team Injury Report
- Jeremy Sochan - back - out
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 1.5 Three Pointers Made
JJJ has taken a leap this season. The forward has already won a Defensive Player of the Year award and is now an elite offensive player as well. Always dangerous from beyond the arc, Jackson is being overlooked on Friday after making two of his eight three-point attempts against the Spurs on Wednesday.
He is shooting 29% from distance this month, but his volume is remaining steady at about five per game. With a matchup that will yield even more three-point attempts, I’ll bank on JJJ to hit a couple.
San Antonio Spurs
Stephon Castle UNDER 15.5 Points
Castle is on a bit of a heater, scoring 49 points over the last two games on a massive uptick in minutes, playing at least 33 minutes in each. However, I’m not banking on Castle to have 37 field goal attempts over the last two games.
The rookie is talented and has shown he can create his own shot, but with a second straight game against an elite defense, I’ll fade him with adjustments on the Grizz side coming.
Castle is shooting only 39% from the field this season, so he’s going to need a ton of volume to get over this mark, which I need to see more of before I jump on board. I’ll fade the recent scoring burst.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
After the first game went over the total, I’m going to bank on some natural regression for this game to stay under the lofty mark.
It’s a scary thought given that the Grizzlies play at the fastest pace in the NBA this season, but looking back at Wednesday’s game, the total snuck over due in large part to the 78-point second half from Memphis en route to the double digit win.
Now, this game will feature plenty of possessions, and the Spurs defense is at about the league average, but we have a one game sample that proved this game needed a ton of help to clear a sky high total that I can’t trust for a second straight game.
In Wednesday's tilt, the two teams combined to shoot 32-for-81 (39%) from beyond the arc. While Memphis is 10th in three-point percentage this season, the Spurs are 23rd, another sign that it feels that the total remains inflated heading into this one.
This is being reflected in the betting market as well with the total down a point from the Wednesday close of 240. I’m going to follow the money and go under in the second meeting in a row for each team.
PICK: UNDER 239
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.