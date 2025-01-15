Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Memphis Grizzlies are just 5-5 in their last 10 games, dropping Monday’s matchup against the Houston Rockets to fall to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
The Grizzlies are off to a strong start overall this season, but just five games separate them from the No. 9-seeded San Antonio Spurs in a loaded Western Conference. One bad week could really knock any team down in the standings – just as the No. 12-seeded Golden State Warriors (started 12-3, but they are now under .500 on the season).
San Antonio picked up a blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday to get back to .500 on the season, but it has won just four of its last 10 games. Victor Wembanyama has blossomed into a superstar right before our eyes, but can he lead the Spurs to the playoffs this season?
San Antonio may have to finish the season better than .500 to make that happen, and it finds itself as a home underdog on Wednesday night.
Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for this Grizzlies-Spurs matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies -2.5 (-110)
- Spurs +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: -135
- Spurs: +114
Total
- 239 (Over -112/Under -108)
Grizzlies vs. Spurs How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Grizzlies record: 25-15
- Spurs record: 19-19
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Jay Huff – probable
- GG Jackson – out
- Zyon Pullin – out
- Marcus Smart – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – out
Spurs Injury Report
- Sidy Cissoko – out
- Harrison Ingram – out
- David Duke Jr. – out
- Riley Minix – out
- Jeremy Sochan – out
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Desmond Bane OVER 17.5 Points (-110)
Desmond Bane has been on fire as of late, dropping 25 points in the loss to Houston on Monday – the 10th time in 11 games that he’s scored 18 or more points.
Bane is now averaging 17.1 points per game for the season while shooting 48.2 percent from beyond the arc. Over his last 11 games, Bane is shooting 42.5 percent from 3, and he’s attempting 14.9 shots per game over that stretch.
San Antonio Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama UNDER 11.5 Rebounds (-135)
Spurs star Victor Wembanyama is averaging 10.7 rebounds per game this season, and he’s only cleared 11.5 rebounds in 12 of his 33 games. Now, he’s favored to go OVER 11.5 boards against Memphis, in what may be a tough matchup.
The Grizzlies rank No. 2 in the NBA in rebounding percentage, and while they play at the fastest pace in the NBA, they still rank 11th in the league in opponent rebounds per game. Asking Wemby to rack up 12 boards may be a tall task against a frontcourt that features a ton of size in Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr.
Grizzlies vs. Spurs Prediction and Pick
Memphis has been absolutely money when it comes to hitting the OVER on the road this season. 75 percent of the games (15 of 20) that the Grizzlies have played away from FedExForum have hit the OVER, and I’m expecting a similar result on Wednesday.
Memphis ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace, meaning there should be a ton of possessions on both sides on Wednesday. While the Grizzlies have one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA, they still allow a ton of points (115.2 per game – 21st in the NBA).
San Antonio’s offense has improved in the 2024-25 season with Wemby taking the next step and veterans like Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes providing more consistency in the rotation.
The Spurs have hit the UNDER more than the OVER this season, but Memphis’ playstyle is extremely conducive to high-scoring games. If the Grizzlies control the pace, the Spurs may need to put up 120 or more just to stay in this matchup.
Pick: OVER 239 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.