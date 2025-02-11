Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 11
The Phoenix Suns have struggled this season and are currently sitting outside the playoffs at 26-26. They'll try to get back on track on Tuesday night when they take on the 35-17 Memphis Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies are 8-2 in their last 10 games and enter tonight's action in sole possession of second place in the Western Conference. Can they keep their momentum going tonight? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies -4 (-108)
- Suns +4 (-112)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies -175
- Suns +145
Total
- 244.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Grizzlies vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Grizzlies record: 35-17
- Suns record: 26-26
Grizzlies vs. Suns Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Cam Spencer, G - Out
- Johnny Davis, G - Out
- Marvin Bagley III, PF - Out
Suns Injury Report
- Vasilije Micic, G - GTD
- Grayson Allen, SG - GTD
- Bradley Beal, SG - Out
- Cody Martin, SF - Out
Grizzlies vs. Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphies Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bets
- Zach Edey OVER 7.5 Rebounds (+114)
Zach Edey has been a rebounding machine lately, hitting double-digit rebounds in five of his last eight starts. Now, he and the Grizzlies get to face a Suns team that has struggled in grabbing boards this season, ranking 23rd in the NBA in rebounding percentage, grabbing just 49.0% of rebounds this season and 43.9% of rebounds in their last three games. That should set Edey up to have a big game tonight.
Phoenix Suns Best NBA Prop Bets
- Devin Booker 2+ Steals (+160)
Devin Booker is only averaging 1.1 steals per game this season but this could be a good spot to take a shot at him to record at least two steals at plus-money. Memphis has turned the ball over at a high rate this season and has allowed opposing teams to record 9.2 steals per game against them.
Grizzlies vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
I'm going to lay the points with the Grizzlies tonight. Their numbers are better across the board but the one area that I think will be the biggest difference maker tonight is rebounding. The Suns have had significant issues in that department, especially defensive rebounding.
Phoenix ranks 26th in defensive rebounding, grabbing just 73.1% of of defensive boards this season and 62.5% of defensive boards over their last three games. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies rank second in offensive rebounding grabbing 30% of offensive boards.
If those trends continue tonight then Memphis is going to be able to grab plenty of extra possession which could be the difference in covering this number.
Pick: Grizzlies -4 (-108, available at DraftKings Sportsbook)
