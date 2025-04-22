Grizzlies vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Predictions for Lu Dort, Jaren Jackson Jr.)
The No. 8-seeded Memphis Grizzlies took a beating from the No. 1-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the first round on Sunday, losing by 51 points.
Now, Memphis is set as a massive underdog in Game 2, and it’s going to be hard for bettors to trust the Grizzlies on the road against a Thunder team that is 28-12-2 against the spread at Paycom Center.
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I’m turning to the prop market for a few plays, including a pick for All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. after a brutal 2-for-13 shooting display in Game 1. Plus, there are a couple of Thunder role players that may be undervalued in this matchup.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the best props – and their odds – for Game 2 of this Western Conference series.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Thunder
- Lu Dort OVER 1.5 Steals (+140)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
Lu Dort OVER 1.5 Steals (+140)
In each of his last two games against Memphis (including Game 1) All-Defensive team candidate Lu Dort has three steals.
It’s not a surprise that Dort has racked up major steal numbers against this Grizzlies team, as it ranks No. 1 in the NBA in pace and 20th in opponent steals per game this season. Playing at a frenetic rate is almost surely going to lead to a few more mistakes.
Dort should have important defensive assignments all series, and he was able to get three steals in just 21:42 of playing time in Game 1. After averaging 1.1 steals per game in the regular season, Dort is worth a look at plus money to clear this line in Game 2.
Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Despite a pretty terrible all-around game from the Grizzlies, I’m buying Jackson Jr. (0-for-4 from 3 in Game 1) to bounce back in Game 2.
JJJ averaged 2.0 3-pointers made on 5.3 attempts per game in the regular season, and he should be called upon to play a major offensive role in Game 2. If Memphis wants any chance to pull off an upset, JJJ, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant all have to be great on Tuesday night.
Jackson has made at least two shots from deep in 12 of his last 15 games (including the play-in tournament).
Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
During the regular season, Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein averaged 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game (14.5 rebounds and assists), and he cleared 12.5 rebounds and assists in just 21 minutes in Game 1.
If Memphis can just be a little more competitive in Game 2, Hartenstein should play even more – especially since the Thunder need someone to match up with Zach Edey down low.
Hartenstein closed out the regular season with 13 or more rebounds and assists in eight of his final 12 games. A solid passer from the center spot, Hartenstein is a steal at this prop line. If he was able to clear this in the limited meaningful minutes OKC played in Game 1, he should be right back in the mix on Tuesday.
