Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 2
The Oklahoma City Thunder put on a historic showing in Game 1 of the first round against the Memphis Grizzlies, winning by 51 points at home to take a 1-0 series lead.
Memphis, which was coming off a quick turnaround from a play-in win on Friday, simply didn’t compete in Game 1, and now it’s set as a 15-point underdog in Game 2.
This series could be over pretty quick, especially since the Thunder have been absolutely dominant at home, extending their ATS record to 28-12-2 with Sunday’s win.
The worst part for Memphis? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had an awful game by his standards, shooting just 4-for-13 from the field, and yet no starter on OKC had to play more than 26 minutes because the game was already out of hand.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to target in the prop market and my prediction for Game 2 of this No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup in the Western Conference.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Grizzlies +14.5 (-110)
- Thunder -14.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +675
- Thunder: -1050
Total
- 229 (Over -112/Under -108)
Grizzlies vs. Thunder How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 22
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Paycom Center
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Series: Thunder lead 1-0
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Brandon Clarke – out
- Jaylen Wells – out
Thunder Injury Report
- Ousmane Dieng – out
- Nikola Topic – out
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Best NBA Prop Bets
Memphis Grizzlies Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-160)
Despite a pretty terrible all-around game from the Grizzlies, I’m buying Jaren Jackson Jr. (0-for-4 from 3 in Game 1) to bounce back in Game 2.
JJJ averaged 2.0 3-pointers made on 5.3 attempts per game in the regular season, and he should be called upon to play a major offensive role in Game 2. If Memphis wants any chance to pull off an upset, JJJ, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant all have to be great on Tuesday night.
Jackson has made at least two shots from deep in 12 of his last 15 games (including the play-in tournament).
Oklahoma City Thunder Best NBA Prop Bet
- Isaiah Hartenstein OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
During the regular season, Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein averaged 10.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game (14.5 rebounds and assists), and he cleared 12.5 rebounds and assists in just 21 minutes in Game 1.
If Memphis can just be a little more competitive in Game 2, Hartenstein should play even more – especially since the Thunder need someone to match up with Zach Edey down low.
Hartenstein closed out the regular season with 13 or more rebounds and assists in eight of his final 12 games. A solid passer from the center spot, Hartenstein is a steal at this prop line. If he was able to clear this in the limited meaningful minutes OKC played in Game 1, he should be right back in the mix on Tuesday.
Grizzlies vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick
Game 1 of this series finished with 211 combined points (131 of them from OKC), but these teams also failed to clear 229 points in each of their final two meetings in the regular season.
Even though the Grizzlies play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, the Thunder limited their chances for fastbreak points – where Memphis has thrived – in Game 1. In fact, the Grizzlies didn’t record a fastbreak point until Marvin Bagley III’s half-court heave at the end of the third quarter.
OKC had the best defensive rating in the NBA during the regular season and one of the best scoring defenses as well.
While the Thunder easily put up points on the Grizzlies’ defense, I expect Memphis to come out with a sense of urgency after Sunday’s shellacking.
These teams both hit the OVER a ton during the regular season, but I think this total is a little too high given how much slower teams usually play in the postseason and OKC’s elite half-court defense.
Pick: UNDER 229 (-108 at DraftKings)
