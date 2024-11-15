Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Friday, Nov. 15
The Golden State Warriors are off to a fast start in the 2024-25 season, winning nine of their first 11 games heading into Friday’s NBA Cup matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Golden State won its first NBA Cup matchup behind a massive game from Steph Curry (37 points, six rebounds, nine assists) against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, Memphis – without guard Ja Morant – lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. This will be the first game of the NBA Cup Group Play stage for Memphis, who has been banged up without Morant and Desmond Bane as of late.
Memphis deploys a bigger frontcourt with Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. – which could be interesting to watch against a Golden State team that loves to play small and is playing around 11-12 players in its rotation this season.
Oddsmakers have the Warriors favored by 8.5 points in this one, but which team should we bet on?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, injuries, prop bets to place and my prediction for this NBA Cup showdown.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Grizzlies +8.5 (-110)
- Warriors -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Grizzlies: +300
- Warriors: -380
Total
- 230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Grizzlies vs. Warriors How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Nov. 15
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Chase Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Grizzlies record: 7-5
- Warriors record: 9-2
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Injury Reports
Grizzlies Injury Report
- Desmond Bane – questionable
- Colin Castleton – out
- Brandon Clarke – questionable
- GG Jackson – out
- Ja Morant – out
- Cam Spencer – out
- Yuki Kawamura – out
- Vince Williams Jr. – questionable
Warriors Injury Report
- Kyle Anderson – probable
- De’Anthony Melton – out
Best NBA Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Warriors
Memphis Grizzlies Prop Bets
- Jaren Jackson Jr. OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-130)
Even though Desmond Bane (questionable) may return and eat into JJJ’s workload offensively, I think he’s undervalued as a rebounder in this matchup. Golden State is just 19th in opponent rebounds per game this season – so this is a solid matchup for the Grizzlies big man.
Jackson has picked up at least six rebounds in four games in a row, clearing this number in six of his 10 games in the 2024-25 season. JJJ also has at least four boards in every game, so there is a solid floor for him when it comes to this prop.
Golden State Warriors Prop Bets
- Andrew Wiggins UNDER 15.5 Points (-115)
I’m fading Andrew Wiggins in this matchup with Memphis – the No. 5 defense in the NBA.
Wiggins simply isn't taking a ton of shots this season, attempting 11.4 per game on the season and less than 10 shots in four of his last six games. In props like these, it’s all about volume, and Wiggins has to deal with a lot of size at the rim in Zach Edey and Jaren Jackson Jr. He’s failed to score more than 15.5 points in five of his nine games.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick
Memphis has played the three games without Morant, beating the Washington Wizards by 24 and the Portland Trail Blazers by 45 before picking up a five-point loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.
The key? Memphis has covered the spread in all three of those games, and it did get Marcus Smart back in action against Los Angeles.
Golden State is off to a great start against the spread – 9-2, the best mark in the NBA – but this number may be a little big for two teams that don’t play similar styles.
Memphis is also 7-5 against the spread on the season, and it only has two losses in the campaign by more than eight points.
I’ll take the points here in what should be a heightened atmosphere in the NBA Cup.
Pick: Grizzlies +8.5 (-110)
