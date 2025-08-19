Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The Guardians rode the long ball Monday night, with Brayan Rocchio launching a two-run homer and rookie C.J. Kayfus added a solo shot in a 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
The loss highlighted a rare quiet night for a D-backs lineup that has been steadily climbing in August.
On the mound, Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.54 ERA) will look to steady a Cleveland staff that has leaned heavily on him, but he has allowed four or more runs in seven of his last eight starts and carries a 5.59 ERA on the road.
For Arizona, Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7, 5.40 ERA) gets the ball, and while his surface numbers are poor, his underlying metrics suggest he’s been unlucky.
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Odds
Run Line
- Guardians -1.5 (+158)
- Diamondbacks +1.5 (-192)
Moneyline
- Guardians (+100)
- Diamondbacks (-118)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-118)
- Under 8.5 (-104)
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
- Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, Guardians TV
- Guardians Record: 64-60
- Diamondbacks Record: 60-66
Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers
- Guardians: Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.54 ERA)
- Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7, 5.40 ERA)
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Prop Bet
- Geraldo Perdomo Over 1.5 Total Bases (+150 at FanDuel)
Perdomo has hit safely in 16 of his last 20 home games and is riding a three-game hitting streak entering Tuesday. He’s batting .287 on the year with a sound .388 OBP, ranking seventh in MLB in that category. At Chase Field, Perdomo has been even more reliable, posting strong splits and cashing with a hit in 16 of his last 20 appearances.
Facing a pitcher in Bibee who has been hittable on the road with a 5.59 ERA, Perdomo should be in a good position to extend both his hitting streak and snag a couple bases while he’s at it.
Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick
The Diamondbacks have generated 130 wRC+ over the last 10 days, and they’ve consistently been one of the league’s better home hitting teams with a .455 SLG on the season. Cleveland, meanwhile, continues to slump offensively, batting just .227 on the year with a measly .299 OBP, and they’ve been especially poor against left-handed pitching.
Bibee has found success in the win column as of late, but I’m favoring Rodriguez’s numbers; has posted a 4.38 xERA and has limited hard contact well, while also owning a 7-0 career record with a 2.51 ERA in nine starts against the Guardians.
Pick: Diamondbacks (-118 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $300 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your FanDuel Promo Code today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.