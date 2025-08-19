SI

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19

Sean Treppedi

Geraldo Perdomo has heated up around the bases as of late, so we are looking at his +150 bases prop on Tuesday.
/ Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Guardians rode the long ball Monday night, with Brayan Rocchio launching a two-run homer and rookie C.J. Kayfus added a solo shot in a 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks. 

The loss highlighted a rare quiet night for a D-backs lineup that has been steadily climbing in August. 

On the mound, Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.54 ERA) will look to steady a Cleveland staff that has leaned heavily on him, but he has allowed four or more runs in seven of his last eight starts and carries a 5.59 ERA on the road. 

For Arizona, Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7, 5.40 ERA) gets the ball, and while his surface numbers are poor, his underlying metrics suggest he’s been unlucky. 

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Odds

Run Line

  • Guardians -1.5 (+158)
  • Diamondbacks +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline

  • Guardians (+100)
  • Diamondbacks (-118)

Total

  • Over 8.5 (-118)
  • Under 8.5 (-104)

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025
  • Time: 9:40 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • How to Watch (TV): Dbacks.TV, Guardians TV
  • Guardians Record: 64-60
  • Diamondbacks Record: 60-66

Dodgers vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

  • Guardians: Tanner Bibee (9-9, 4.54 ERA)
  • Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-7, 5.40 ERA)

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Prop Bet

Perdomo has hit safely in 16 of his last 20 home games and is riding a three-game hitting streak entering Tuesday. He’s batting .287 on the year with a sound .388 OBP, ranking seventh in MLB in that category. At Chase Field, Perdomo has been even more reliable, posting strong splits and cashing with a hit in 16 of his last 20 appearances.

Facing a pitcher in Bibee who has been hittable on the road with a 5.59 ERA, Perdomo should be in a good position to extend both his hitting streak and snag a couple bases while he’s at it.

Guardians vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

The Diamondbacks have generated 130 wRC+ over the last 10 days, and they’ve consistently been one of the league’s better home hitting teams with a .455 SLG on the season. Cleveland, meanwhile, continues to slump offensively, batting just .227 on the year with a measly .299 OBP, and they’ve been especially poor against left-handed pitching.

Bibee has found success in the win column as of late, but I’m favoring Rodriguez’s numbers; has posted a 4.38 xERA and has limited hard contact well, while also owning a 7-0 career record with a 2.51 ERA in nine starts against the Guardians. 

Pick: Diamondbacks (-118 at FanDuel)

