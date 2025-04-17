SI

Guardians vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Thursday, April 17

The Orioles and Guardians will play in a game that's being look at as a toss-up on Thursday night.
The Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles will face off in a rubber match of a series finale on Thursday night. The Guardians won the first game by a score of 6-3, but the Orioles bounced back in a big way, demolishing the Guardians on Wednesday by a final score of 9-1.

Let's take a look at the odds and my best bets for tonight's series finale.

Guardians vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total

Run Line

  • Guardians -1.5 (+154)
  • Orioles +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline

  • Guardians -108
  • Orioles -112

Total

  • 8.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Guardians vs. Orioles How to Watch

  • Date: Thursday, April 17
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM EST
  • Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • How to Watch (TV): Guardians TV Presented by Progressive, MASN
  • Guardians Record: 9-8
  • Orioles Record: 7-10

Guardians vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers

  • Cleveland: Tanner Bibee, RHP (1-1, 4.40 ERA)
  • Baltimore: Tomoyuki Sugano, RHP (1-1, 3.86 ERA)

Guardians vs. Orioles Best Prop Bet

  • Cedric Mullins OVER 0.5 Total Bases (-165) via BetMGM

Cedric Mullins has gotten off to a hot start to his 2025 campaign. He's batting .308, including 16 hits, two doubles, and four home runs. I'm going to back that hot streak to continue tonight. As long as he gets on base, we're going to cash this ticket.

Guardians vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I'm a bit surprised the total is as high as it is in this game, so I'm going to take the UNDER. Both teams rank in the bottom half of the Majors in OPS, with the Guardians at .687 and the Orioles at 6.93.

We also have a solid pitching matchup set for this game with Tanner Bibee (4.40 ERA) taking on Tomoyuki (3.86 ERA) of the Orioles. The good times should keep on going for both teams when the relievers enter the game. Both teams rank inside the top eight in bullpen ERA, something that's been common for both teams across the past number of seasons.

Middling offenses and great pitching seem like a recipe for an UNDER bet cashing with the total set at 8.5.

Pick: UNDER 8.5 (-108) via DraftKings

