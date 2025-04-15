SI

Guardians vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, April 15

The Orioles are home favorites to the Guardians on Tuesday night.
The Baltimore Orioles are desperate to get back on track, having fallen to 6-9 on the season. They'll hope to rack up some wins in their upcoming series, starting with a three-game set against the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians sit 1.5 games back from the Detroit Tigers in the AL Central, so stringing a few wins together could be pivotal to take an early lead in their division.

Let's dive into the odds for tonight's series-opener.

Guardians vs. Orioles Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

  • Guardians +1.5 (-166)
  • Orioles -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline

  • Guardians +130
  • Orioles -155

Total

  • 9 (Over -102/Under -118)

Guardians vs. Orioles How to Watch

  • Date: Tuesday, April 15
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM EST
  • Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • How to Watch (TV): TBS, MASN 2, Guardians TV Presented by Progressive, TBS (out-of-market only)
  • Guardians Record: 8-7
  • Orioles Record: 6-9

Guardians vs. Orioles Best Prop Bet

It's time to sell your Charlie Morton stock. He has been abysmal to start the season, allowing 4+ earned runs in three straight starts to begin the year. Until he proves he can turn things around, I think the move is to fade him each start. If he just gives up two earned runs tonight, we're going to cash this ticket.

Guardians vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick

I'm not only going to attempt to fade Charlie Morton by placing a prop bet against him, but I'm also going to bet the Guardians to be winning after the first five innings. That way, we can avoid a late-game disaster once the bullpens for both teams get involved.

Morton has not only allowed 13 earned runs in 13.1 innings pitched this season, but he's also given up 17 hits and eight walks for a WHIP of 1.875. At 41 years old, he has been able to compete at the Major League level for the past few years, but when athletes get to this age, it's not unheard of for their play to fall off a cliff. We may be in that exact spot for Morton.

Let's bet against him and see if the regression continues.

Pick: Guardians First 5 Innings ML (+120) via DraftKings

