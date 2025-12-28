Is Harold Fannin Jr. Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Steelers vs. Browns)
Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was injured on Friday in the team's practice, leading to him being listed as questionable with a groin injury for Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, Fannin is on track to play, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the rookie will be a "full go" on Sunday.
This is great news for the Browns, as Fannin has been arguably their most reliable option as a pass catcher this season. The 2025 third-round pick has 70 catches (on 105 targets) for 701 yards and five touchdowns. He's scored six times overall this season, including four times in his last four games.
With David Njoku out of the Browns in this matchup, Fannin should get a ton of snaps as the No. 1 tight end in this offense. This seaason, the rookie has played 79.1 percent of the team's snaps, and he's played over 86 percent in each of his last five games.
Here's a look at how to bet on Fannin in the prop market against this Steelers defense.
Best Harold Fannin Jr. Prop Bet vs. Steelers
Harold Fannin Jr. Anytime TD (+350)
Fannin may be a steal to find the end zone in this game, even though the Cleveland offense has been one of the worst units in the NFL, ranking 31st in EPA/Play.
Pittsburgh has struggled against tight ends this season, allowing the fourth-most receptions (97), the fifth-most receiving yards (1,015) and the third-most touchdowns (10) to the position. So, Fannin could end up having a big game on Sunday, especially since he had seven catches for 81 yards in the last meeting between these teams.
The rookie has scored in three of his last four games, and he's the No. 1 option in the passing offense at the moment. At +350, Fannin is worth a look in a game that the Browns will likely be trailing in.
