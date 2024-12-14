Hawks vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Trae Young, Khris Middleton)
What better way to bet on the NBA Cup than a few prop bets for the first semifinal matchup on Saturday?
The Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks battle in Las Vegas with a trip to the NBA Cup Final on the line, and the Bucks are set as slight favorites after they knocked off the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
Atlanta, who already upset the New York Knicks, sits in last in the odds to win the Cup, but it has gone on an unexpected run after winning its group over the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Saturday, there are two players I love in the prop market – one Hawks guard and one Bucks wing – in what may end up being a high-scoring game. Atlanta loves to push the pace, so both sides should get plenty of possessions on Saturday.
Here’s a breakdown of the best props to place for this matchup.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Bucks
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Trae Young OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-120)
Trae Young OVER 20.5 Points (-110)
It’s been a tough season for Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scoring the basketball, as he’s averaging just 21.0 points per game while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
However, this is about as good of a matchup as you’ll find for Young in the NBA. Milwaukee has been awful defending the guard position, allowing an NBA-high 28.42 points per game to opposing point guards this season.
Young did have a huge game on Wednesday, scoring 22 points against New York – but he didn’t shoot the ball well (8-for-22 from the field). Hopefully, he’ll see his field goal percentage rise on Saturday against a weaker defense.
Not only that, but Jalen Suggs dropped 32 on the Bucks on Tuesday in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. Don’t be shocked if Young has a big scoring game on Saturday.
Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 32.5 Points (-120)
Earlier this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo put up a smooth 31 points against Atlanta, taking 26 shots from the free-throw line (he hit 15) and going 8-for-14 from the field.
The Bucks lost that game, but Giannis has now scored 30 or more points in eight of his last nine games, giving him a tremendous floor when it comes to his scoring prop.
The two-time MVP is averaging 32.7 points per game while shooting 61.2 percent from the field. It’s hard to find a much better matchup, as Atlanta loves to push the pace (third in the NBA) and ranks just 18th in defensive rating.
Bonus Bet (If Odds Are Posted)
Khris Middleton OVER Assists
Offseason ankle surgery cost Khris Middleton the start of the 2024-25 season, but he’s played in the Bucks’ last three games, putting up some solid passing numbers in the process.
While Middleton is shooting just 5-for-20 from the field in three games, he’s been able to create offense for the Bucks as a passer, putting up five, six and eight assists in his first three games.
Now, I’m not sold on Middleton pushing double-digit assists in this one, but the Atlanta defense is extremely beatable. The Hawks rank third in the NBA in pace, 18th in defensive rating and 23rd in opponent assists per game this season.
Middleton has played 23 or fewer minutes in every game this season – so there is some risk when it comes to his usage in this prop. However, he’s been too good of a passer to fade in an uptempo game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.