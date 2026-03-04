Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, March 4

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action on Monday night against the Boston Celtics, but his return did not go well for the Milwaukee Bucks, who were blown out for the second game in a row.

Back-to-back losses to Chicago and Boston have moved the Bucks to four games out of the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they’re running out of time to be a play-in team this season.

They have a chance to gain a game on a team in the play-in race on Wednesday, as Milwaukee is a 1.5-point favorite against the Atlanta Hawks and All-Star Jalen Johnson.

Atlanta is back to .500 this season after winning four games in a row, and it’s within striking distance of the No. 6 seed in the East. In fact, just 2.5 games separate the No. 6-seeded Philadelphia 76ers from the Hawks in the East.

The Bucks won the last meeting between these teams back on Jan. 12, and they’re hoping to turn things around with Giannis (calf) expected to suit up on Wednesday.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bet and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle on March 4.

Hawks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Hawks +1.5 (-115)

Bucks -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Hawks: -105

Bucks: -115

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Hawks vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Hawks record: 31-31

Bucks record: 26-34

Hawks vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Asa Newell – doubtful

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Cormac Ryan – out

Taurean Prince – out

Hawks vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Ryan Rollins OVER 12.5 Points (-112)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying low on Rollins against Atlanta:

Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins has put together an impressive 2025-26 season, averaging 16.8 points per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field and 41.1 percent from 3.

Doc Rivers moved Rollins to the bench on Monday in Giannis Antetokounmpo’s return, but it did not work out, as Milwaukee was blown out by the Boston Celtics.

Rollins finished with just five points (2-for-11 from the field), but he still took a lot of shots despite playing less than 25 minutes. I think the Bucks are going to go to Rollins more on Wednesday, and he has a favorable matchup against a Hawks team that is No. 3 in the league in pace this season.

That should lead to more possessions for both teams, and Rollins had 14 points (with Giannis in action) in the lone meeting between these teams this season.

After a strong month of February where he averaged 20.9 points per game, Rollins is a little undervalued at this number on Wednesday. Giannis should eat into his workload a bit, but I expect Rivers to realize that the Bucks’ best chance to win is if the two-time MVP and Rollins share the floor more going forward.

Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Atlanta has won four games in a row and is within striking distance of the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, and I think it should be favored on the road against the Bucks.

Milwaukee has Giannis back – but he’s on a minutes restriction – and it remains one of the worst defensive teams in the league this season (24th in defensive rating).

The Hawks are 12-8 against the spread as road underdogs this season, and they’ve actually won more road games (17) than home games (14) in the 2025-26 campaign. On top of that, the Bucks have the second-worst ATS record as a home favorite (4-7) in the league.

Boston dominated the Bucks on Monday night, and the Hawks should be able to hang around and potentially pull off the upset in this game. Atlanta has a net rating of +4.2 over its last 10 games, and it’s worth noting that Milwaukee is still under .500 in the games that Giannis has played in this season.

This price is giving the Bucks way too much credit for having Giannis back, especially since he’s only playing about half the game. I’ll take in a potential upset spot on Wednesday.

Pick: Hawks +1.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

