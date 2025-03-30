Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 30
The Milwaukee Bucks are in trouble.
With Damian Lillard out of the lineup due to a blood clot – and currently not having a timetable to return – Milwaukee has slipped to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and is in danger of staying there ahead of the playoffs.
The Bucks are aiming to snap a three-game skid on Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks, who have slipped behind the Orlando Magic and into the No. 8 seed in the East after losing two in a row. The Hawks are still 6-4 in their last 10 games, but they find themselves as road underdogs on Sunday.
Here’s a complete breakdown of the odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction on Sunday.
Hawks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +4 (-115)
- Bucks -4 (-105)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +142
- Bucks: -170
Total
- 236 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 30
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local), NBA League Pass
- Hawks record: 35-38
- Bucks record: 40-33
Hawks vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Clint Capela – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Trae Young – probable
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Keaton Wallace – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Damian Lillard – out
- Bobby Portis – out
- Jericho Sims – out
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- AJ Green – questionable
Hawks vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER 25.5 Points (-115)
No team in the NBA has allowed more points to opposing point guards than the Milwaukee Bucks, and Trae Young has torched them at points this season.
Young, who is averaging 24.1 points per game, has 28, 24, 35 and 17 points against the Bucks in his four games against them, including 28 in the most recent matchup between these squads.
With so many players out for Atlanta, I wouldn't be shocked to see Young’s usage jump on Sunday. He has at least 25 points in eight matchups this month.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 6.5 Assists (-125)
This season, Giannis has 10, nine and five assists in his three appearances against the Hawks, and the Bucks star should have a big playmaking role on Sunday with Lillard out of the lineup.
Giannis is averaging 6.0 assists per game this season, and the Hawks are just 24th in the league in opponent assists per game. He should be in line for a big game passing the ball. This month, Giannis has seven or more dimes in eight different games.
Hawks vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
The Hawks have been impressive as road underdogs this season, going 16-11 against the spread, and these teams have split their last four games against each other (counting the NBA Cup matchup).
The Bucks are really hard to trust without Dame and Portis, as they lack an offensive punch after Antetokounmpo in their rotation.
Somehow, Milwaukee is 13th in net rating over its last 10 games, but the Hawks are actually ahead of the Bucks (11th) during that stretch.
Milwaukee is 15-13-1 against the spread when favored at home in the 2024-25 campaign, but it has won just four of its last 10. I can’t get behind the Bucks against another potential playoff team.
Pick: Hawks +4 (-115 at DraftKings)
