Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15
The Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls are once again jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference standings, sitting at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively, entering Wednesday night’s matchup.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams after Chicago lost at home to the New Orleans Pelicans while the Hawks knocked off the Phoenix Suns as home underdogs. Atlanta now hits the road as it looks to extend its lead on the Bulls to 3.5 games.
These teams may end up playing a high-scoring game on Wednesday, as they rank No. 2 (Chicago) and No. 3 (Atlanta) in the NBA in pace and No. 29 (Chicago) and No. 28 (Atlanta) in opponent points per game.
Oddsmakers have taken notice, setting the total at a whopping 244 points tonight.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, my favorite prop bets for this matchup and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Hawks vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hawks +2 (-105)
- Bulls -2 (-115)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +110
- Bulls: -130
Total
- 244 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hawks vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CHSN, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hawks record: 20-19
- Bulls record: 18-22
Hawks vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Bulls Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER 11.5 Assists (-130)
After picking up just five dimes in Tuesday’s win over the Phoenix Suns, Young’s season average has fallen to 11.9 assists per game.
Still, I’m backing him to pick up 12 or more on Wednesday against Chicago. The Bulls are 29th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and Young already has games with 13, 13 and 16 assists against Chicago.
Overall this season, the All-Star guard is averaging 21.0 potential assists per game, giving him an unbelievable floor when it comes to this prop.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Zach LaVine OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-145)
LaVine has been on a scoring tear as of late, putting up at least 25 points in each of his last seven games, including six games with over 30 points.
Earlier this season against Atlanta, he knocked down seven and four shots from beyond the arc (he did have a 1-for-5 game in there as well). The Hawks rank dead last in the NBA in opponent 3-pointers allowed per game, and LaVine is averaging 3.3 made 3s per game on the season.
He’s a must bet in this matchup with this expected to be a high-scoring affair.
Hawks vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
These teams have already matched up three times in the 2024-25 season, and all three matchups have been barnburners.
Atlanta won the last meeting 141-133, but the Bulls took the first two matchups (one at home and one in Atlanta) with a 136-122 win and a 125-113 win. So, at least 238 points have been scored in each of these games.
The Bulls have really struggled at home this season, going 8-13 straight up, but both of these teams have struggled on the second night of a back-to-back.
Chicago is just 1-5 against the spread while Atlanta is 2-5 against the spread in that spot. So, it’s hard to take either side in a matchup with a two-point spread.
Instead, I’m going to take the obvious bet – the OVER.
As I mentioned these teams both rank in the top three in the NBA in pace and the bottom three in points allowed per game. In addition to that, they have put together decent offensive seasons from an efficiency standpoint (the Bulls are 12th in offensive rating, Atlanta is 17th) despite their high possession counts night in and night out.
I wouldn’t be shocked to see both teams push 130 points on Wednesday.
Pick: OVER 244 (-108)
