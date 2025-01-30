Hawks vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 30
The Hawks are mired in a tailspin, losers of six straight and now down one of its bright young stars in Jalen Johnson for the rest of the season.
Johnson will miss the rest of the year with a torn labrum, making the Hawks road trip to Cleveland to face the Eastern Conference leading Cavaliers that much harder. As a double digit underdog, can the Hawks rally and keep this one competitive?
The Cavaliers are on the second night of a back-to-back, but are still getting the respect from oddsmakers against the injury riddled Hawks at home.
Here’s how to bet on this nationally televised matchup.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks: +10 (-108)
- Cavaliers: -10 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +350
- Cavaliers: -450
Total: 236.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Hawks vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 30th
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Hawks Record: 22-25
- Cavaliers Record: 38-9
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Hawks Team Injury Report
- Trae Young - hamstring - probable
- Bogdan Bogdanovic - personal - out
- Clint Capela - back - out
- Jalen Jonson - shoulder - out
Cavaliers Team Injury Report
TBD
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets
Zaccharie Risacher OVER 9.5 Points
The No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft is likely going to see an uptick in usage with the loss of Johnson for the season. After missing some time over the last two weeks with an abductor injury, he returned to score 11 points on 13 field goal attempts.
Risacher isn’t a shot creator by any means and will benefit from having Trae Young back on the floor, who missed the aforementioned game against the Timberwolves on Monday.
Playing the role of a spot up threat I like Risacher to get to his January average of over nine points and clear this total.
Cleveland Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Darius Garland OVER 7.5 Assists
Garland will return to the lineup after missing Wednesday’s game for personal reasons. The team’s leading assist man, Garland averages over 10 potential assists per game.
The Hawks defense yields assists at a high clip, 25th in opponent assists per game allowed, which plays right into the Cavs hands. In the first meeting between the two teams, Garland only had five assists, splitting the duties with the likes of Donovan Mitchell who had six.
However, the numbers tend to skew towards Garland, who will be facing a far more short-handed Hawks team that is playing at the fastest pace in the NBA this month. With more possessions comes more opportunities for assists for Garland, who is averaging about seven dimes per game.
Hawks vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Since getting Evan Mobley back on the floor, the Cavs are back to looking like its dominant self, winning two of three games by double digits.
The big man missed a handful of games with a calf injury, but his two-way impact is evident.
However, I want to key in on the return of another player, Trae Young of the Hawks.
The Atlanta defense is allowing three points per 100 possessions more with Young on the floor, who is probable tonight with a hamstring injury, and also are more willing to play at a frenetic tempo as Young is the engine behind the team’s transition attack.
With more possessions, comes more opportunities to score.
Atlanta has been a fine bet as an underdog this season, covering in 16 of 28 games, but I don’t trust the defense without Johnson and with Young back in the lineup.
With Mobley on the floor, the Cavs offense sees a two percent increase in effective field goal percentage as well, making me bullish that despite being on a back-to-back, the Cavs can go over its team total.
PICK: Cavaliers Team Total OVER 124.5 Points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.