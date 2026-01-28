Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics keep on winning, as they knocked off the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday to move to 12 games over .500.

Boston remains in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference heading into Wednesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, who have won three games in a row. Atlanta is still the No. 10 seed in the East, but it is now just two games under .500 and within striking distance of the Southeast Division lead.

Still, Jalen Johnson and company are sizable underdogs on Wednesday night, as they’re facing a C’s team that is in the top five in the league in net rating and has a 14-7 record at home.

Can Boston continue to win to hold off the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors (who face each other tonight) in the Eastern Conference standings?

Let’s take a look at the latest odds, players to bet in the prop market and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Hawks +6.5 (-115)

Celtics -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Hawks: +190

Celtics: -230

Total

231.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Hawks vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Hawks record: 23-25

Celtics record: 29-17

Hawks vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Hawks Injury Report

Nikola Djurisic – doubtful

Caleb Houstan – doubtful

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Asa Newell – doubtful

N’Faly Dante – out

Kristaps Porzingis – out

Zaccharie Risacher – out

Celtics Injury Report

Jayson Tatum – out

Luka Garza – questionable

Neemias Queta – doubtful

Hawks vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-159)

Johnson knocked down a pair of 3-pointers for the Hawks in his last meeting with Boston, and he’s actually taking 5.3 3-pointers per game this month.

Johnson is shooting 35.0 percent from beyond the arc, but I like this matchup for him against a Boston defense that is 26th in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game.

So far this season, Johnson is attempting a career-high 4.6 3s per game, and that number continues to rise as the season has gone on. He took six shots from deep in his last game against the C’s and has at least six 3-point attempts in four of his last five.

Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Boston is favored at home against the Atlanta Hawks, who are starting to turn their season around, winning three games in a row.

However, Boston blew the Hawks out by 26 in their last meeting in Atlanta, and I think it should be able to handle business at home with Jaylen Brown, Payton Pritchard and Derrick White all expected to be in the lineup.

Boston is 14-7 straight up at home, and while it has not been great against the spread as a home favorite (7-9) it has still posted an average scoring margin of +8.9 points in those games. So, there’s reason to believe Boston can win and cover against a Hawks team that is 19th in the NBA in net rating and 25th in opponent points per game.

The Hawks have put up some shaky offensive performances since the Trae Young trade, including a 106-point game against this Boston team earlier this month.

I think Brown and company roll to their 30th win of the season on Wednesday.

Pick: Celtics -6.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.