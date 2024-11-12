Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Cup Group Play
The 2024 NBA Cup begins on Tuesday night with the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. EST.
Boston is fresh off of a comeback win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday and has the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 9-2.
After upsetting the New York Knicks on Nov. 6, the Hawks dropped back-to-back winnable games to the Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls to fall to 4-7 on the season.
Now, Atlanta is set as a double-digit underdogs with Trae Young ruled out against the NBA Finals favorites in this NBA Cup matchup.
Boston won the first meeting between these teams by 30 points with Brown out of the lineup. Can it put together a repeat performance on Tuesday?
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my best bet.
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +15 (-108)
- Celtics -15 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +750
- Celtics: -1200
Total
- 226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 12
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Southeast
- Hawks record: 4-7
- Celtics record: 9-2
Hawks vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Bogdan Bogdanovic – out
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- De’Andre Hunter – out
- Vit Krejci – out
- Seth Lundy – out
- Trae Young – out
- Cody Zeller – out
Celtics Injury Report
- JD Davison – out
- Drew Peterson – available
- Al Horford – questionable
- Anton Watson – out
- Jayson Tatum – questionable
- Jaden Springer – questionable
- Kristaps Porzingis – out
- Baylor Scheierman – out
Hawks vs. Celtics Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Hawks
Jalen Johnson: After getting a major extension this offseason, Johnson is off to a fast start in the 2024-25 season. He’s scored 20 or more points in five straight games, pushing his season averages to 19.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. He had 20 points, 11 boards and four dimes in a loss to Boston earlier this season.
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown: A hip injury kept Brown out of four straight games for Boston, but he returned on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks and scored 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting. The C’s are hoping that the reigning NBA Finals MVP can get back to his usual production on Tuesday, as Brown scored 23 or more points in each of his first six games this season.
Hawks vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Boston hasn’t been as dominant since their thrashing of the Hawks, losing to the Golden State Warriors and then winning by single digits against the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks.
However, the C’s did cover the spread on Sunday in Milwaukee, and I wouldn't be shocked to see them run away with this game now that Brown is back.
Boston already won by 30 against Atlanta, and the Hawks – 27th in defensive rating – have some serious issues when it comes to that end of the floor. They’re allowing over 121 points per game and opponents are shooting nearly 40 percent (39.9) from 3-point range against them.
Boston takes more 3s (51.3) per game than any other team in the NBA. This is a brutal matchup for the Hawks, especially if Brown is able to get on track after a down game Sunday.
I’d lay the points with Boston in this NBA Cup clash.
Pick: Celtics -15 (-112)
