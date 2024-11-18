Hawks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Monday, Nov. 18
De’Aaron Fox is on a crazy run for the Sacramento Kings, dropping 60 points on Friday and 49 points on Saturday with DeMar DeRozan out of the lineup and Domantas Sabonis dealing with a back injury.
It looks like the Kings will be down both players – and Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk – on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. DeRozan is out and Sabonis is listed as doubtful.
Atlanta is playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night. Can Atlanta get back on track as a road dog tonight?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, prop bets and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Hawks vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +5 (-112)
- Kings -5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +164
- Kings: -198
Total
- 236 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 18
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports, NBC Sports California
- Hawks record: 6-8
- Kings record: 8-6
Hawks vs. Kings Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Kings Injury Report
- Devin Carter – out
- DeMar DeRozan – out
- Malik Monk – out
- Domantas Sabonis – doubtful
Best NBA Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Kings
Atlanta Hawks Prop Bets
- Jalen Johnson OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (+100)
This is a prime matchup for Johnson, as the Kings are down their best rebounder in Sabonis. On the season, the Hawks forward is averaging 19.4 points and 9.9 rebounds per game, clearing 28.5 points and rebounds in nine of his 14 games in the 2024-25 campaign.
Sacramento Kings Prop Bets
- De’Aaron Fox OVER 7.5 Assists (-135)
Yes, Fox has been scoring at an unreal rate, but he also had seven and nine dimes in his two monster games, after posting 10 assists earlier in the week.
Atlanta should look to blitz Fox and force him to give up the ball, and if that happens, he could be in line for a major passing game. On the season, Fox has five games already with eight or more dimes.
Hawks vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
In Fox’s 60-point game, the Kings lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and then they needed his 49 points to barely beat the Utah Jazz by four on Saturday.
With three of the Kings’ best scorers – and most important rotation pieces – out around Fox, it’s hard to expect them to run away with this game, even with Atlanta playing the second night of a back-to-back.
The Hawks are just 5-9 against the spread overall this season, but they are 2-1 ATS as road underdogs.
The Kings may end up winning this game at home, but I can’t lay the points with them with so many important players out.
Pick: Hawks +5 (-112)
