Hawks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson)
Looking to bet on some props for the NBA Cup Quarterfinals on Wednesday?
The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks kick off the action with a matchup at Madison Square Garden tonight, and there are several players to consider wagering on in the prop market in this one.
Trae Young returns to The Garden, Jalen Brunson has been rolling, but are they the best players to target?
Here’s my breakdown of the best props for this Eastern Conference clash.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Knicks
- Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-120)
- Jalen Johnson OVER 4.5 Assists (-130)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
- Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)
Mikal Bridges OVER 16.5 Points (-120)
Has Mikal Bridges finally turned a corner?
After a slow start to the season, Bridges has scored 19 or more points in five straight games, averaging 22.4 points while shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 45.2 percent from 3 over this recent stretch.
Bridges is averaging 16.9 points per game on the season, and he’s still attempting 14.6 shots per game in this loaded offense. I’ll back him to stay hot against the No. 19 defense in the NBA.
Jalen Johnson OVER 4.5 Assists (-130)
Hawks wing Jalen Johnson has been terrific this season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3.
Tonight, I’m focusing on his passing, as the former first-round pick is set at just 4.5 assists on Wednesday against the Knicks.
Johnson had seven dimes the first time these teams played this season, and he’s cleared 4.5 assists in 14 of his 23 games this season – including six in a row.
Johnson is averaging 10.3 potential assists per game this season, making him a steal at this number tonight.
Jalen Brunson OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-110)
I took this prop for Jalen Brunson in my NBA Best Bets column on Monday, and I’m going back to the well tonight.
Brunson is averaging 2.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game on the season, clearing 10.5 rebounds and assists in 13 of his 24 games in the 2024-25 season.
Brunson’s passing is the key here, as he’s averaging 13.3 potential assists per game and has six games with at least 10 dimes in his last 12 matchups.
Atlanta plays at a fast pace – No. 3 in the NBA – so we should see a ton of possessions in this one. Plus, the Hawks are just 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game in the 2024-25 campaign.
Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-142)
Brunson has shot the ball extremely well from 3 this season, hitting 43.2 percent of his attempts and clearing 2.5 made 3s in five of his last six games.
Overall, Brunson has three or more made shots from beyond the arc in 14 of his 24 games. Against Atlanta earlier this season, he hit four of his 11 shots from 3-point range.
The Hawks not only push the pace, but they rank dead last in opponent 3-point percentage (38.7 percent), allowing a league-worst 16.0 makes per game.
I love this play for Brunson on Wednesday.
