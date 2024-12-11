Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Quarterfinals
The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks both won their respective groups in NBA Cup Group Play, and now they’ll match up at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.
This has the potential for fireworks, as Trae Young returns to The Garden in what should be a playoff-like atmosphere.
The only difference this time? He has to face an elite Knicks offense led by Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and company.
The Hawks have been frisky this season, and youngsters like Jalen Johnson and Zaccharie Risachee have made the future for Atlanta very bright.
The winner of this matchup will advance to Saturday and the semis, and oddsmakers have the Knicks favored to do so.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction tonight.
Hawks vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +7 (-112)
- Knicks -7 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +220
- Knicks: -270
Total
- 237 (Over -105/Under -115)
Hawks vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 11
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Hawks record: 13-12
- Knicks record: 15-9
Hawks vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Dominick Barlow – questionable
- Bogdan Bodanovic – questionable
- Mouhamed Gueye – questionable
- De’Andre Hunter – probable
- Jalen Johnson – questionable
- Seth Lundy – questionable
- Keaton Wallace – questionable
- Trae Young – probable
- Cody Zeller – out
Knicks Injury Report
- Josh Hart – questionable
- Karl-Anthony Towns – probable
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
Hawks vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Johnson OVER 4.5 Assists (-130)
Atlanta Hawks wing Jalen Johnson has been terrific this season, averaging 19.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3.
Tonight, I’m focusing on his passing, as the former first-round pick is set at just 4.5 assists on Wednesday against the Knicks.
Johnson had seven dimes the first time these teams played this season, and he’s cleared 4.5 assists in 14 of his 23 games this season – including six in a row.
Johnson is averaging 10.3 potential assists per game this season, making him a steal at this number tonight.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Brunson OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-115)
I backed this prop for Jalen Brunson in my NBA Best Bets column on Monday, and I’m going back to the well tonight.
Brunson is averaging 2.9 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game on the season, clearing 10.5 rebounds and assists in 13 of his 24 games in the 2024-25 season.
Brunson’s passing is the key here, as he’s averaging 13.3 potential assists per game and has six games with at least 10 dimes in his last 12 matchups.
Atlanta plays at a fast pace – No. 3 in the NBA – so we should see a ton of possessions in this one. Plus, the Hawks are just 23rd in the NBA in opponent assists per game in the 2024-25 campaign.
Hawks vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
Earlier this season, the Hawks knocked off the Knicks in Atlanta, and I think they may be undervalued as seven-point dogs on Wednesday night.
Atlanta is an impressive 5-2 against the spread this season, losing those games by an average margin of just 2.9 points per game.
While the Knicks are 6-4-1 against the spread as home favorites, they have struggled to cover when favored overall – 10-11-1 ATS – and failed to cover on Monday against the Toronto Raptors.
Atlanta has been frisky in the NBA Cup, beating both Boston and Cleveland outright to win its group, and I wouldn't be shocked if it at least stays close on Wednesday. The Knicks haven’t beaten Atlanta by more than seven points since the 2022-23 season.
Pick: Hawks +7 (-112)
