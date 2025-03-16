Hawks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, March 16
The Atlanta Hawks have a 1.5-game lead for the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference, and they’ll look to build on that on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn has dropped nine of its last 10 games, falling completely out of the race for the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. Instead, it looks like the Chicago Bulls will earn the final play-in spot in the conference, although they aren’t expected to make much noise in the playoff picture.
Meanwhile, Atlanta is hoping to get a chance to spoil a team’s first-round series in the playoffs. The Hawks are 6-4 in their last 10 games and enter this matchup as six-point favorites in the latest odds.
Here’s how to bet on this matchup, including some player props to consider and my game prediction on Sunday.
Hawks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks -6 (-112)
- Nets +6 (-108)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -230
- Nets: +190
Total
- 229 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, March 16
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Hawks record: 32-35
- Nets record: 22-45
Hawks vs. Nets Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Clint Capela – out
- Caris LeVert – questionable
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – questionable
- Jacob Toppin – questionable
- Keaton Wallace – questionable
- Trae Young – probable
Nets Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Hawks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Onyeka Okongwu OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-140)
Clint Capela has been ruled out for this matchup, meaning former lottery pick Onyeka Okongwu is in line for an expanded role on Sunday. The Hawks center is averaging 8.4 rebounds per game, but this is a great matchup as he should not only see extended minutes, but Brooklyn is just 25th in the league in rebounding percentage this season.
Brooklyn Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Cameron Johnson OVER 18.5 Points (-115)
With Cam Thomas out for the season with a hamstring injury, Cameron Johnson should be the No. 1 option on offense for Brooklyn going forward.
This is a solid matchup for Johnson, as the Hawks are second in the NBA in pace and 27th in opponent points per game, meaning Johnson should have plenty of chances to score on Sunday. He’s coming off a 23-point game and is averaging 18.9 points per game in the 2024-25 season.
Hawks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
While the Nets haven’t been a pushover this season – they are covering the spread at a 53 percent clip – they are under .500 against the spread as home underdogs.
Brooklyn is just 28th in the NBA in net rating (-9.0) over its last 10 games, and it has really struggled on defense during that stretch, posting the No. 27 defensive rating in the league.
That could be an issue against Trae Young and this fast-paced Atlanta attack. The Hawks have separated themselves from some of the other play-in teams in the East, and they rank 19th in net rating over their last 10 games.
While that’s not a great mark, the Hawks have a lot more to play for than the Nets, who are tanking for a better draft pick.
I’ll lay the points with Atlanta on Sunday.
Pick: Hawks -6 (-112 at DraftKings)
