Hawks vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, April 10
The Atlanta Hawks squandered a chance to position themselves for the No. 7 seed on Tuesday night, losing on the road against the Orlando Magic.
Now, Atlanta is looking to hold off the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls for the No. 8 seed when it takes on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday. The Hawks currently have a 0.5-game lead on the Bulls for the No. 8 spot.
Trae Young and company are favored on the road in this game against a tanking Brooklyn squad that has dropped seven of its last 10 matchups. Still, the Nets have been frisky this season, going several wins over their preseason win total projection .
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Hawks vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hawks -14 (-108)
- Nets +14 (-112)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -950
- Nets: +625
Total
- 233.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hawks vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, April 10
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES Network, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Hawks record: 37-42
- Nets record: 26-53
Hawks vs. Nets Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Clint Capela – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
- Trae Young – probable
Nets Injury Report
- Noah Clowney – out
- Cameron Johnson – out
- D’Angelo Russell – out
- De’Anthony Melton – out
- Day’Ron Sharpe – out
- Cam Thomas – out
Hawks vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER 24.5 Points (-105)
Trae Young has scored 25 or more points in 11 of his 18 games since March, averaging 25.0 points per game over that stretch.
With Atlanta fighting for the No. 8 seed in the East, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Young play a major role on Thursday night. During this 18-game stretch, he’s taking over 18 shots per game from the field while shooting 42.4 percent.
He should be able to have a big game against a tanking Nets team on Thursday.
Hawks vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The Hawks are struggling as of late, ranking 18th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games while posting a record of just 4-6 during that stretch.
They also lost outright back on March 16 against this Brooklyn team, and I’m not sold on them covering the number tonight.
Atlanta is just 3-6 against the spread as a road favorite, and the Nets – even during their tank – have fought hard this season, ranking eighth in the NBA against the spread.
After losing to the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, Atlanta is facing an uphill battle to land the No. 8 seed over the surging Chicago Bulls. Even if the Hawks win, I’m not sold on them taking this game by 15 or more points.
Pick: Nets +14 (-112 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.