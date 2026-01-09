Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 9
The Atlanta Hawks begin the post-Trae Young Era with a road trip starting in Denver on Friday night. Atlanta took down the Pelicans at home on Wednesday night to end a two-game skid.
This is the Nuggets’ first game back at home after a long seven-game road trip. They ended that trip with upset wins in Philadelphia and Boston while shorthanded.
The oddsmakers have the Nuggets as slight home favorites at the best betting sites on Friday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA matchup.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +1.5 (-122)
- Nuggets -1.5 (+102)
Moneyline
- Hawks: -105
- Nuggets: -115
Total
- 234.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Hawks vs. Nuggets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Jan. 9
- Time: 9:00 p.m.
- Venue: Ball Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SE-ATL, ALT
- Hawks record: 18-21
- Nuggets record: 25-12
Hawks vs. Nuggets Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- RayJ Dennis – doubtful
- Nikola Djurisic – doubtful
- Caleb Houstan – doubtful
Nuggets Injury Report
- Tamar Bates – out
- Christian Braun – probable
- Bruce Brown – probable
- Aaron Gordon – probable
- Cameron Johnson – out
- Nikola Jokic – out
- Spencer Jones – questionable
- Jamal Murray – probable
- Jonas Valanciunas – out
Hawks vs. Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bets
Nuggets Best NBA Prop Bet
The Nuggets’ various injuries have resulted in players seeing increased usage in the past few games. One of those players is swingman Peyton Watson.
After averaging just 8.1 points per game last season, he’s up to 12.7 this year, and that’s largely due to his play as of late.
Watson has at least 21 points – let alone 17 – in each of his last five games, putting up 122 points (24.4 per game) on 43 of 83 (51.85%) shooting, including 12 of 29 (41.4%) from downtown. He dropped 30 points last time out on 10 of 15 shooting, including 6 of 7 from beyond the arc. I’ll ride the hot hand tonight in Denver.
Hawks vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick
The Nuggets return home after a long seven-game road trip, and had just one day off to go across two time zones after their upset wins in Philadelphia and Boston. They already beat the Hawks once this season, though, pulling out a 134-133 victory as +4.5 underdogs.
While I would normally look to fade the Nuggets off the road trip, the Hawks are a mystery in the post-Young Era, so let’s look to the total.
Both of these teams trend to the over, including 24 of 37 Nuggets games going over the total. I’m going that way tonight, even with each side being a bit shorthanded.
Pick: Over 234.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
