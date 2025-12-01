Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 1
The Detroit Pistons had a 13-game winning streak snapped by Boston and have proceeded to lose two of three, but they are coming off a win over the Miami Heat on Saturday.
Now, the Pistons are home favorites against an Atlanta Hawks team that has been one of the best in the league on the road. The Hawks won a double overtime game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, and they’re playing their fifth back-to-back on Monday night.
Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread in those games, and it’s been impressive with Trae Young (knee) out of the lineup, going 11-5 in 16 games.
Detroit still holds the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, but can Cade Cunningham and company start a new winning streak against a playoff-caliber Hawks team?
Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Hawks vs. Pistons.
Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hawks +9.5 (-115)
- Pistons -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +320
- Pistons: -410
Total
- 233.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Hawks vs. Pistons How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Little Caesars Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network (Local)
- Hawks record: 13-8
- Pistons record: 16-4
Hawks vs. Pistons Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Pistons Injury Report
- Jalen Duren – probable
- Isaac Jones – out
- Bobi Klintman – out
- Caris LeVert – probable
- Duncan Robinson – questionable
- Marcus Sasser – out
- Tolu Smith – out
Hawks vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
- Ausar Thompson OVER 5.5 Rebounds (-135)
This season, Thompson is averaging 6.0 rebounds per game on 9.7 rebound chances, and he may be undervalued against a Hawks team that could be without a few players on the second night of a back-to-back.
Atlanta ranks just 23rd in the NBA in rebounding percentage, and Thompson has grabbed seven or more boards in three games in a row. Overall, the former lottery pick has nine games this season with six or more boards in 16 appearances.
Even with Jalen Duren (probable) expected to play on Monday, I think this line is a little low for Thompson given his recent performances.
Hawks vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick
Bettors are going to want to wait for the Atlanta injury report before placing a wager on this game, but one has to expect that a few players will sit out after a double-overtime game on Sunday.
Jalen Johnson was magnificent in that win for Atlanta, scoring 41 points to go with 14 rebounds and seven assists, but there is going to be a fatigue factor for the Hawks on Monday. They are just 2-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and they have a tough test ahead against a Detroit team that is 6-3 against the spread at home.
The Pistons beat Atlanta by eight points earlier this season, and they should have key pieces like Caris LeVert and Duren back in action after they sat out the team’s win over Miami.
I lean with Detroit to cover in this Eastern Conference battle.
Pick: Pistons -9.5 (-105 at DraftKings)
