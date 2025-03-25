Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 25
The Atlanta Hawks are rolling right now, winning their third straight game on Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers, but they have a tough test on Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets.
The No. 2 seed in the West, Houston has been on a massive run recently, winning nine games in a row before losing to Denver on Sunday night. Despite the loss, the Rockets still hold the No. 2 seed and are in the driver’s seat to stay there if they can take care of business over their last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Hawks are aiming to at least lock up the No. 7 seed in the East, and they’ve improved to just one game under .500 in the process.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup between these two playoff contenders.
Hawks vs. Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Hawks +8 (-110)
- Rockets -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Hawks: +260
- Rockets: -325
Total
- 234.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hawks vs. Rockets How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 25
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Toyota Center
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Network, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- Hawks record: 35-36
- Rockets record: 46-26
Hawks vs. Rockets Injury Reports
Hawks Injury Report
- Trae Young – probable
- Kobe Bufkin – out
- Clint Capela – out
- Jalen Johnson – out
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Daeqwon Plowden – out
- Keaton Wallace – out
- Jacob Toppin – out
Rockets Injury Report
- N’Faly Dante – out
- Reed Sheppard – out
- Nate Williams – out
- Jack McVeigh – out
- David Roddy – out
Hawks vs. Rockets Best NBA Prop Bets
Atlanta Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Trae Young OVER 9.5 Assists (-120)
Houston is the No. 2 defense in terms of opponent assists per game this season, but this number is a steal for Trae Young, who is averaging 11.4 assists per game in the 2024-25 season.
Young had nine dimes in his last matchup with the Rockets and is averaging 11.3 assists across 10 games played this month. He is going to be in the mix to clear this prop just about every night, so I’ll buy low on him since this line is usually set at 11.5.
Houston Rockets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Amen Thompson OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-140)
This season, Thompson is averaging 8.3 rebounds per game, and he’s picked up at least nine boards in 11 of his last 12 games.
While the former lottery pick was held to just six rebounds in his last game, he has a great matchup against an Atlanta team that plays at a fast pace (which should mean more possessions/chances on the glass) and is 15th in the league in opponent rebounds per game.
Thompson has also returned to a big role after missing time with an ankle injury, playing over 31 minutes in each of his last two games.
Hawks vs. Rockets Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are in the top 10 in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games, but I don’t mind taking the points with the Hawks on Tuesday.
Atlanta, which plays at a fast pace, is an impressive 15-10 against the spread as a road underdog this season, and it has the offensive firepower to make things tough on a Houston team that would much rather slow things down and win on the defensive end.
The Hawks did lose their first matchup with Houston by four points, but I’m not exactly sold on Houston over this impressive 10-game stretch. The Rockets have beaten the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic (twice), Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, and New Orleans Pelicans (twice).
Not one of those teams is over .500 this season or holding a top-six seed in either conference.
The Hawks, who are just one game under .500, are likely the best team Houston has faced (outside of its loss on Sunday to Denver) during this recent stretch.
I think the Hawks can hang around on Tuesday night.
Pick: Hawks +8 (-110 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.