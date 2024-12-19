Is Hayden Hurst Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Broncos vs. Chargers)
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hayden Hurst has missed the team's last five games, but he could make his return on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos.
Hurst is listed as questionable for this matchup, and he was listed as a full participant in practice earlier in the week.
Adding Hurst back into the lineup would be a solid boost for the Chargers, especially since Will Dissly – the team’s No. 1 tight end – has been ruled out on Thursday with a shoulder injury.
Hurst has appeared in seven games this season for the Chargers, and while the veteran will be a helpful presence if he suits up, he hasn’t made much of an impact in 2024.
Hurst has just 12 targets across seven games, catching seven passes for 65 scoreless yards. After playing 55 percent of the Chargers’ offensive snaps or more in his first four games, he has not eclipsed 20 percent of the snaps in a single game since.
So, that makes Hurst extremely tough to trust in the prop market even if he does play. Instead, I think that Stone Smartt – Los Angeles’ other tight end – could be a player worth betting on in this matchup.
Best Los Angeles Chargers Tight End Prop for NFL Week 16 vs. Broncos
Stone Smartt OVER 36.5 Receiving Yards (-115)
The Broncos are down one of their top corners in Riley Moss, so the Chargers still may be able to get something going against one of the top passing defenses in the league.
That’s where Smartt comes in.
He’s picked up eight catches on nine targets in his last two games, finishing with 104 receiver yards (54 and 50) in those two games.
Even if Hurst plays, he’s had a minimal offensive role since the first few weeks of the season, and he hasn’t caught more than two passes in any game.
If Smartt operates as the No. 1 tight end, he should assume most of Dissly’s workload in the offense. After receiving a 67 percent snap share in Week 15, Smartt is trending up entering Week 16.
