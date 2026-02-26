Heat vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26
In this story:
The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Miami Heat on Thursday night. These teams are both fighting for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.
Philadelphia ended a four-game losing streak with an upset win in Minnesota on Sunday, then took care of business in Indiana with a 19-point victory. Joel Embiid returned from a nearly three-week absence to drop 27 points in the win.
Meanwhile, Miami saw a three-game winning streak of its own end with an upset loss in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.
The Heat have dominated the 76ers in recent years, though, winning five straight matchups since the start of the 2024-25 season. That includes a 127-117 victory in Philadelphia back in November.
The oddsmakers have the 76ers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.
Heat vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Heat +2.5 (-110)
- 76ers -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: +120
- 76ers: -142
Total
- 239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Heat vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Feb. 26
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN SU, NBCSP
- Heat record: 31-28
- 76ers record: 32-26
Heat vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Tyler Herro – available
- Keshad Johnson – available
- Nikola Jovic – out
- Pelle Larsson – available
- Davion Mitchell – questionable
- Norman Powell – available
- Terry Rozier – out
- Dru Smith – available
- Andrew Wiggins – available
76ers Injury Report
- MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful
- Johni Broome – out
- Joel Embiid – probable
- Paul George – out
- Kelly Oubre Jr. – available
Heat vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
Joel Embiid’s health is always going to be a storyline at this point in his career, but the big man has been effective when in the lineup this season. The 76ers are managing his minutes well, and he’s made the most of them when he’s active in recent months.
Embiid is averaging 32.5 points and 5.2 assists per game in his last 11 contests dating back to January 16. He’s missed a handful of games in that span, but he’s always contributing when he’s on the floor.
The big man could get to 32 points alone, so I’ll happily take this OVER 31.5 Points + Assists tonight at home.
Heat vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
The first meeting this season had 244 total points with the total set at 240.5. We now have a total one point lower with a healthy (enough) Embiid in the lineup for Philadelphia.
Both of these teams have trended to the OVER this season, and since the break. Miami has gone over in each of its last two games and three of its last four, with Philadelphia following suit. The 76ers have gone OVER in three straight games and five of their last six.
I’ll back these teams to continue to score tonight in Philadelphia.
Pick: OVER 239.5 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.
Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop