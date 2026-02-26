Heat vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Feb. 26

The Philadelphia 76ers are looking to make it three wins in a row when they host the Miami Heat on Thursday night. These teams are both fighting for playoff position in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia ended a four-game losing streak with an upset win in Minnesota on Sunday, then took care of business in Indiana with a 19-point victory. Joel Embiid returned from a nearly three-week absence to drop 27 points in the win.

Meanwhile, Miami saw a three-game winning streak of its own end with an upset loss in Milwaukee on Tuesday night.

The Heat have dominated the 76ers in recent years, though, winning five straight matchups since the start of the 2024-25 season. That includes a 127-117 victory in Philadelphia back in November.

The oddsmakers have the 76ers as home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Heat vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat +2.5 (-110)

76ers -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Heat: +120

76ers: -142

Total

239.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Heat vs. 76ers How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Feb. 26

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SU, NBCSP

Heat record: 31-28

76ers record: 32-26

Heat vs. 76ers Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – available

Keshad Johnson – available

Nikola Jovic – out

Pelle Larsson – available

Davion Mitchell – questionable

Norman Powell – available

Terry Rozier – out

Dru Smith – available

Andrew Wiggins – available

76ers Injury Report

MarJon Beauchamp – doubtful

Johni Broome – out

Joel Embiid – probable

Paul George – out

Kelly Oubre Jr. – available

Heat vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets

76ers Best NBA Prop Bet

Joel Embiid’s health is always going to be a storyline at this point in his career, but the big man has been effective when in the lineup this season. The 76ers are managing his minutes well, and he’s made the most of them when he’s active in recent months.

Embiid is averaging 32.5 points and 5.2 assists per game in his last 11 contests dating back to January 16. He’s missed a handful of games in that span, but he’s always contributing when he’s on the floor.

The big man could get to 32 points alone, so I’ll happily take this OVER 31.5 Points + Assists tonight at home.

Heat vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick

The first meeting this season had 244 total points with the total set at 240.5. We now have a total one point lower with a healthy (enough) Embiid in the lineup for Philadelphia.

Both of these teams have trended to the OVER this season, and since the break. Miami has gone over in each of its last two games and three of its last four, with Philadelphia following suit. The 76ers have gone OVER in three straight games and five of their last six.

I’ll back these teams to continue to score tonight in Philadelphia.

Pick: OVER 239.5 (-112)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.