Heat vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Feb. 5
The Philadelphia 76ers picked up a much-needed win on Tuesday night, holding off the Dallas Mavericks in Joel Embiid’s first game in a month.
Embiid put up a triple-double in the win, as both he and Tyrese Maxey (33 points, 13 assists) carried the load for the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.
On Wednesday, the Sixers will look to make some more inroads in the East as they eye a play-in tournament spot. Philly is a slight underdog at home against the Miami Heat (the No. 7 seed in the East) tonight.
Miami blew a double-digit lead against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, and it could be one of the teams that makes a major trade at the deadline – especially since Jimmy Butler has requested to be moved from the franchise.
Butler, who is still suspended by Miami, won’t play on Wednesday in Philly.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for this Eastern Conference clash.
Heat vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat -1 (-110)
- Sixers +1 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: -120
- Sixers: +100
Total
- 219 (Over -108/Under -112)
Heat vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Heat record: 24-23*
- 76ers record: 19-29*
Heat vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
After playing and posting a triple-double on Tuesday, Joel Embiid will miss this game against the Heat.
Heat vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Bam Adebayo OVER 28.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Heat star Bam Adebayo got off to a slow start this season shooting the ball, but he’s really come on strong as of late – especially with rookie center Kel’el Ware joining him in the starting lineup.
Bam is averaging 23.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game over his last five games, clearing 28.5 points and rebounds in every matchup. With Embiid out for Philly, this is a great matchup for Bam since the 76ers rank dead last in the NBA in rebounding percentage.
Plus, Bam has at least 13 shot attempts in each of his last five games. If he can keep that going, he should easily clear this total tonight.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 30.5 Points (-105)
There’s a chance that Paul George returns to the lineup tonight, but if not, this is going to be the Maxey show once again for the 76ers.
Over his last 11 games, Maxey is averaging 33.5 points per game, clearing 30.5 points in seven of those matchups. The star guard has also attempted 24.0 shots and 5.8 free throws per game over that stretch, giving him an insane floor when it comes to his scoring props.
Heat vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are 4-4 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, but it’s the Sixers who have a few trends in their favor on Wednesday.
Philly is 8-6-1 against the spread as a home underdog while the Heat are one of the worst teams in the league as a road favorite (3-8) after failing to cover against Chicago on Tuesday.
It’s hard to trust the Heat right now, as they rank 25th in the NBA in net rating over their last 10 games and have fallen off a cliff defensively. Miami is No. 10 in the league in defensive rating on the season, but it is just 24th over its last 10 games.
The Sixers are just 5-5 in their last 10, but Maxey is playing his best basketball of the season. With Miami falling back into the play-in mix in the East, I think Philly is a solid buy-low target as a home underdog.
Pick: 76ers Moneyline (-105 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
