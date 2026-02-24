Heat vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Miami Heat are looking to connect four wins together when they start a quick two-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night.

Miami went into the break with an upset win in New Orleans and came out of it with two blowout wins over the Hawks and Grizzlies. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is coming off a blowout home loss to Toronto after winning three straight and six of its previous seven games.

Miami won the first meeting this season, but did not cover the -10 spread in a 106-103 victory.

The oddsmakers have the Heat as road favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat -6.5 (-108)

Bucks +6.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Heat: -250

Bucks: +205

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Heat vs. Bucks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: Fiserv Forum

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SU, FDSN WI

Heat record: 31-27

Bucks record: 24-31

Heat vs. Bucks Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro – available

Keshad Johnson – available

Nikola Jovic – doubtful

Pelle Larsson – available

Davion Mitchell – questionable

Norman Powell – available

Terry Rozier – out

Dru Smith – available

Andrew Wiggins – available

Bucks Injury Report

Alex Antetokounmpo – out

Giannis Antetokounmpo – out

Taurean Prince – out

Heat vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets

Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet

Ryan Rollins is rolling for the Bucks. Since a cold stretch in the middle of January, the Milwaukee guard is averaging 22.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per contest in his last nine games.

Rollins has gone OVER 27.5 PRA in eight of those nine contests, including the last two since the All-Star break. He’s shooting 49% from the field and 53.2% from deep in that span, and had 38 PRA (26 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists) in the first meeting against Miami this season.

I’ll back the Bucks guard to keep it up at home on Tuesday night.

Heat vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick

Miami has come out of the break red-hot, and I don’t want to get in the Heat’s way right now. They beat the Hawks by 31 as -3.5 road favorites and then the Grizzlies by 16 as -12.5 home favorites.

Tyler Herro is back, albeit off the bench, and Miami has a stretch of important games coming up. The Heat are playing well at the right time to solidify themselves in the playoff race, and hopefully avoid the play-in. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is simply looking to get into the 10 seed for a chance at some postseason action.

All of that is to say that the Heat are the better team both right now and overall, and this -6.5 spread isn’t big enough tonight in Milwaukee.

Pick: Heat -6.5 (-108)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

