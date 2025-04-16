Heat vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets (Predictions for Bam Adebayo, Josh Giddey and Coby White)
The Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls are in line for a battle on Wednesday night, as oddsmakers have essentially set this play-in tournament matchup as a pick’em.
However, Chicago was a perfect 3-0 against the Heat during the regular season and has played a lot better since the All-Star break to earn the No. 9 seed in the East.
The last two seasons, Miami has used the play-in tournament to earn the No. 8 seed in the East. This year is different, as the Heat will need to win two games in a row to capture the No. 8 spot – something they didn’t have to do in either of their last two play-in appearances.
While I’m not totally sold on a side for this game, there are a plethora of player props that I’m considering. Here’s a complete breakdown of three picks, including one for Heat star big man Bam Adebayo.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Heat vs. Bulls
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Bam Adebayo OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
- Josh Giddey to Record a Triple-Double (+225)
- Coby White OVER 22.5 Points (-125)
Bam Adebayo OVER 18.5 Points (-120)
Adebayo has not had his best offensive season in the NBA, but he is averaging 18.1 points per game overall – including 20.6 points per game in 27 games after the All-Star break.
This is a great matchup for Adebayo, as the Bulls allow the most points in the paint per game in the NBA.
In his three meetings with Chicago, the Heat big man scored 18, 22 and 23 points. He’s going to have a huge role in this game, and his experience in high-leverage playoff situations makes him a safer target than some other players on this Miami roster.
If Chicago pushes the pace in this game and makes it a high-scoring affair, Bam should benefit.
Josh Giddey to Record a Triple-Double (+225)
Are the odds for Josh Giddey in this game hinting that he’s going to right around a triple-double? I think they are, and there is some value in betting him in that market.
Josh Giddey Props vs. Heat
- Points: 18.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Rebounds: 10.5 (Over +114/Under -145)
- Assists: 9.5 (Over +105/Under -135)
- Rebounds + Assists: 19.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
Essentially, oddsmakers think the one spot Giddey may fall short is in the assists department (he’s +105 to get 10 or more), so why not get +225 odds for him to record his eighth triple-double of the season?
Since the All-Star break, Giddey is averaging 21.2 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game. He recorded five of his seven triple-doubles during that stretch, including a 28-16-11 game against Miami in their final meeting of the regular season.
He should play major minutes in this game, and I like the value at +225 since the assists appear to be the market where he’ll be a little shaky when it comes to this prop.
Coby White OVER 22.5 Points (-125)
Since I think this will be a high-scoring game, I’m backing Coby White to OVER his points prop on Wednesday.
White closed the regular season on a high note, averaging 27.7 points per game in the month of March and 22.0 points per game in April despite having a two-point game in limited minutes in the final game of the regular season.
The Heat are the No. 9 defense in the NBA, but White had 17 games from Feb. 28 to the end of the regular season with 23 or more points. He should get plenty of looks on Wednesday night.
