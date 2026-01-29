Heat vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, Jan. 29

One of the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls will go winless in their back-to-back sets after both sides lost on Wednesday night.

The Heat lost 133-124 at home to Orlando, while the Bulls fell 113-110 in Indiana.

This will be the second meeting of the season between these two teams, and the second in Chicago. The Heat took the first matchup, though, quite handily by a final score of 143-107.

The oddsmakers have the Bulls as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Heat -1.5 (-115)

Bulls +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Heat: -130

Bulls: +110

Total

237.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Heat vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Thursday, Jan. 29

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN SU, CHSN+

Heat record: 25-23

Bulls record: 23-24

Heat vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Heat Injury Report

Bam Adebayo – available

Vladiaslav Goldin – out

Tyler Herro – available

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available

Keshad Johnson – available

Nikola Jovic – available

Pelle Larsson – available

Norman Powell – available

Terry Rozier – out

Dru Smith – available

Jahmir Young – available

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Josh Giddey – out

Kevin Huerter – out

Yuki Kawamura – out

Jalen Smith – out

Heat vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Heat vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

Miami hasn’t had much trouble on back-to-backs this season. They’re 7-3 against the spread in this situation while the Bulls are just 2-5. The Heat also already beat the Bulls in Chicago, 143-107 back in November.

The Bulls are sliding with two straight losses after a short winning streak. Not only is this a back-to-back for Chicago, but its third game in four nights as well.

Miami should prevail as road favorites tonight in Chicago.

Pick: Heat -1.5 (-115)

