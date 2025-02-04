Heat vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 4
The Chicago Bulls are finally tearing things down.
On Sunday, after losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Bulls traded away star Zach LaVine in a three-team deal with the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.
LaVine was moved to the Kings in the deal, while the Bulls got their first-round pick back from the Spurs (it was originally top-10 protected) for the 2025 NBA Draft.
Chicago has dropped seven of its last 10 games and is in danger of falling out of the play-in tournament in the East.
On Tuesday, the Bulls host the Miami Heat, who also may be active ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline, as they’ve been exploring deals for gruntled star Jimmy Butler.
Miami is still in the playoff mix, but it needs to get something worthwhile for Butler to truly make a push in the East.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, player props and my game prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.
Heat vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Heat -4 (-110)
- Bulls +4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Heat: -175
- Bulls: +145
Total
- 228 (Over -112/Under -108)
Heat vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Feb. 4
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, CHSN
- Heat record: 24-23
- Bulls record: 21-29
Heat vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Heat Injury Report
- Jimmy Butler – out
- Josh Richardson – out
- Duncan Robinson – probable
- Isaiah Stevens – out
- Dru Smith – out
Bulls Injury Report
- Torrey Craig – out
- Chris Duarte – out
- Talen Horton-Tucker – doubtful
- Adama Sanogo – questionable
- Dalen Terry – questionable
- Jalen Smith – questionable
Heat vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Miami Heat Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tyler Herro UNDER 7.5 Assists (-130)
I’m selling high on Tyler Herro – as a passer – on Tuesday night.
While the Bulls rank 29th in the league in opponent assists per game, Herro’s prop has been juiced up all the way to 7.5 on Tuesday despite the fact that he’s averaging just 5.4 assists per game this season.
Herro does have eight or more dimes in four of his last five games, but he only has nine games (out of 46) this season with eight or more assists. On top of that, Herro is averaging just 10.2 potential assists per game, leaving very little room for error tonight.
I simply think this number is a little high – even against Chicago’s defense.
Chicago Bulls Best NBA Prop Bet
- Coby White OVER 19.5 Points (-120)
Last season, Coby White had a career year with Zach LaVine out of the lineup for most of the campaign, and now he’ll get a chance to get back to that level of play to close the 2024-25 campaign now that LaVine has been traded to Sacramento.
So far this season, White is averaging 18.4 points per game while shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3. While his efficiency could be better, White has picked up 25 and 22 points in his last two games with LaVine out of the lineup.
I expect him to push 15-20 shot attempts on Tuesday against Miami, which should put him in a great spot to clear this line.
Heat vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
There is no way that I’m betting on this Chicago team, especially at home.
So far this season, the Bulls are just 9-16 straight up at home and 8-7-1 against the spread as home underdogs. Now, they’ve traded away their best player (LaVine) and are already signaling their desire to tank by waiving veterans Torrey Craig and Chris Duarte.
Miami – the No. 6 seed in the East – is still competing for a playoff spot despite the Jimmy Butler drama, but both of these teams are in the bottom 10 in the league in net rating over their last 10 games.
On top of that, the Heat are just 3-7 against the spread as road favorites. So, I’m forgetting the points and simply laying the juice for Miami to win.
The Bulls are clinging to the No. 10 seed in the East, but they’ve lost seven of 10 and appear to be headed for a bigger slide down the standings after the LaVine deal.
It’s an ugly bet, but Miami is the team to trust tonight.
Pick: Heat Moneyline (-175)
